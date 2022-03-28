ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russia hits back at ‘sick’ Biden demanding he faces ‘psychiatric exam’ after saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

By Will Stewart
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwpdI_0es0nGRl00

RUSSIA has demanded a "sick" Joe Biden face a psychiatric exam after he said Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

The White House has itself frantically backtracked and insisted the President was not calling for regime change in his speech in Poland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSrr3_0es0nGRl00
Putin has unleashed his attack dogs after Joe Biden's comments Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqzrn_0es0nGRl00
The White House has rowed back from the President's comments

Biden had warned that the West would intervene if the Russian leader moved on to “one single inch of Nato territory”.

Decrying Putin's slaughter of civilians, he added: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

In response, the Kremlin has now deployed its loyal attack dogs to condemn Biden.

Speaker of the Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin branded Biden a “weak and sick man” who is guilty of “hysteria”.

The US president’s behaviour might be “professionally explained by psychiatrists” but “from a male point of view, the weak behave this way”.

He added: “US citizens should be ashamed of their president. Perhaps, he is sick. It would be right for Biden to undergo a medical examination.”

Putin’s own spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We don't know what President Biden meant, we know what he said.

“And what he said in general in his speech suggests that he is a victim of numerous delusions.”

Senior pro-Putin MP Leonid Slutsky alleged that "Biden has completely crossed all boundaries of decency”.

State TV hit out at Biden’s countless “slips of the tongue and mistakes” such as referring to blitzed city Mariupol as Metropol, and calling the Polish president “ambassador”.

NTV correspondent Lisa Gerson said that Biden had no right to say Putin “cannot remain in power” because 76 per cent of voters had backed the Russian leader four years ago.

The 2018 election was dominated by accusations of vote-rigging, the banning of opposition candidates and lack of access to the media to any-Putin parties.

It comes as....

  • Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured one of the first towns to fall to Russian invaders.
  • Dramatic Call Of Duty-style footage shows the moment a Ukrainian soldier obliterates a Russian tank using a guided missile.
  • Murdered Putin rival Boris Nemtsov ‘was tailed’ by an agent linked to Kremlin hit squad as suspect lays siege to Mariupol.
  • Up to 40,000 Ukrainians have been snatched from besieged cities and forced into Russian slave labour in a war crime.
  • Chilling footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion.
  • Russia wants to split Ukraine in half like North and South Korea, the country's military intelligence chief has warned.
  • A blind mystic who is said to have predicted 9/11 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine claimed Putin will become "lord of the world".
  • Civilians in Kyiv have resorted to drinking sewage water as the city continues to be bombarded by horror Russian missile strikes.

During his speech, Biden also said the world must prepare for a “long fight ahead” and said the battle “will not be won in days or months”.

He added: “Brutality will never grind down the will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

And quoting Pope John Paul II, he said: “Never, ever give up hope, never doubt, never tire, never become discouraged. Be not afraid.”

Mr Biden also sent a direct message to the people of Russia to say they are “not the enemy”.

It comes after Russian missiles injured at least five people in Ukraine's largest western city - less than 24 hours after Putin vowed to focus his army on the east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht8aa_0es0nGRl00

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Nemtsov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Vyacheslav Volodin
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#The White House#Russian#Nato#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
POLITICS
The Independent

Former MI6 spy says Vladimir Putin has ‘overreached’ and made ‘gross miscalculations’ in Ukraine

A former British spy has said Russian president Vladimir Putin has “overreached” in his invasion of Ukraine and that the “despicable operation will lead to his downfall”.Christopher Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than two decades and ran the Russia desk for the intelligence service between 2006 and 2009, said Mr Putin “can’t be resurrected in the international community” after declaring war more than two weeks ago.He told Sky News: “I don’t see him surviving this in the long term. I think we’ve gone over a watershed here. An operation on this scale is really beyond Russia......
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy