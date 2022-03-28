Kelly Clarkson Throws It Back To 2004 With Flawless Rendition Of Keith Urban’s “Tonight I Wanna Cry”

How about a little Kellyoke to kickoff this Monday morning?

Kelly Clarkson always comes through with fantastic country covers on her show, and last week, she went with a throwback and did a stunning cover of Keith Urban’s 2004 hit, “Tonight I Wanna Cry”.

Co-written by Keith and Monty Powell, it was the fifth and final single from Keith’s 2004 album Be Here, and peaked at #2 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

Kelly really made this song her own, and knowing how much she’s been through with her nasty divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, this stripped down rendition cuts just a little bit deeper.

Of course, I have to mention in every single post about her that we need a country album one day… and she just keeps proving over and over again why that’s the case:

The original: