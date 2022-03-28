Kirby and The Forgotten Land becomes best-selling game in the UK

The New and Upcoming PlayStation+ Premium & Essential Subscription Service will unfortunately not include Day 1 Releases of first-party big new titles. Unlike their rivals over at Xbox Game Studios, PlayStation will not be offering big first-party titles for free as Day 1 Releases as part of the upcoming PlayStation+ Premium and Essential Subscription Services. In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan talks about how PlayStation is enjoying a “good virtuous cycle with the studios” in terms of releasing new games to their platform. He says that the virtuous cycle is “where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle.” Simply put, they believe that both developers and players alike are in line with the current release cycle of first-party games. They are right in that regard at how players are fast at gobbling up first-party releases when they come out on PlayStation, which happens because Sony is successful in making sure all of the games released under their watch are high quality, meaty games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO