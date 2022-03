TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- Six female high school students were killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision at a Tishomingo intersection. "We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today," said Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman in a letter to the community. "Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff."

