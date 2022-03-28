ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Secures USDA Emergency Team to Support HPAI Response in 3 Poultry Flocks

By Mark
kduz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today announced the activation of a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) emergency response team in Minnesota to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which poses a low risk to humans but is currently confirmed...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

