Dayton, OH

DPS hiring for multiple positions at March 29 event

By Katie Shatsby
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) will be holding an all-staff hiring event on March 29.

According to DPS, the district will be hiring for multiple positions such as administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clerical, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.

The event will take place in the DPS Community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The district said that interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers

