Dry weather forecast for Grande Ronde, Wallowa valleys

LA GRANDE — Dry conditions and moderate temperatures are in the forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys over the next five days.

The forecast from the National Weather Service says that La Grande and Enterprise will have no rain or snow from Wednesday, March 30, through April 3. Joe Solomon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said the dry streak could come to an end on April 4, when the forecast calls for rain in both the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys.

The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures ranging from 25-56 degrees in La Grande and Enterprise in the upcoming days.

“The high temperatures may be slightly above normal and the low temperatures will be average for this time of year,” Solomon said.

High temperatures in La Grande are expected to be 56 degrees on March 30, 51 degrees on March 31, 47 degrees on April 1, 54 degrees on April 2, and 56 degrees on April 3.

Enterprise’s high temperatures should be just below La Grande’s each day of the same five-day period, according to the National Weather Service. Enterprise is projected to have highs of 50 degrees on March 30, 46 degrees on March 31, 42 degrees on April 1, 48 degrees on April 2, and 51 degrees on April 3.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that La Grande will have low temperatures of 37 degrees on March 30, 32 degrees on March 31, 30 degrees on April 1, 32 degrees on April 2, and 36 degrees on April 3.

Enterprise’s daily lows are projected to be 28 degrees on March 30, 25 degrees on March 31, 23 degrees on April 1, 25 degrees on April 2, and 29 degrees on April 3.