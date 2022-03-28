ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

STYLE: Satrell Beauty Founder Nichole Wright

By Tess Allen
charlottemagazine.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a little girl in Charleston, South Carolina, Nichole Wright loved to watch her mom and aunt stand in front of a mirror and put on makeup. Her mom let her apply nail polish and lip gloss, the two items she felt didn’t make her young daughter look too grown...

www.charlottemagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

SIIA Cosmetics Co-Founder Megan Rein Believes Everyone Deserves Beauty

SIIA Cosmetics is a Texas-based luxury beauty brand whose cruelty- and paraben-free products are 100% made in Korea. Befitting its global footprint, SIIA's mission is to bring the highest-quality, prestige cosmetics to the greatest number of people possible, eliminating what it views as "beauty deserts." As co-founder and CBO Megan...
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

21 Self-Care Essentials Retail and Beauty Founder Nyakio Grieco Swears By

Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities to discover how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they’re currently raving about. As a first-generation American, Nyakio Grieco,...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Women Indie Beauty Founders Talk Buzzy Hero Products

Click here to read the full article. Every brand has a backstory. Founders are often entrepreneurs, taking an idea and turning it into a business. They see a gap in the market, a need that has yet to be filled and take action. Many times it begins with just one product.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Here, in honor of Women’s History Month, Beauty Inc asks up-and-coming entrepreneurs: What was the a-ha moment that led you to develop your hero product? Allison McNamara, founder of Mara  “I was a huge fan of...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
South Lynchburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
Architectural Digest

Discover This Designer's Cozy London Family Home

In London, the white stucco terraces of South Kensington still hold a quaint magic. Time unfolds at a slower pace among the garden squares—their lofty trees still looking down on benches, leaves drifting onto the glinting gold of the Albert Memorial. It is a very different world from the electric hustle of Manhattan, where interior designer Leonora Hamill and her husband, Hugh Barker, lived for six years before making the leap in 2019. But after chancing upon the ideal apartment—high above the tree line—while scouring the internet, she has not looked back. Signing the lease from afar, without ever having stepped inside, Hamill set about creating a richly layered sanctuary for her growing family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whowhatwear

I Live in L.A. and My Style Is Minimalist—I'd Never Buy These 4 Items

Jen Andrews-Cater is one Los Angeles-based influencer we turn to for effortless sartorial inspiration. She considers her style to be minimalist and perfectly embodies that low-key California aesthetic with go-to outfits that are made up of simple yet chic items. In fact, Andrews-Cater is quite specific about the pieces she’ll incorporate into her offering. On that note, she shared the items she’s currently into, along with the pieces she’d never buy because they just don’t fit within her vibe. We thought this list could be of interest in case you’re looking for a bit of shopping inspiration. Of course, remember that the tips in question are based on personal preference, and you should always buy and wear whatever you love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Vegan#Unitedhealth Group#Travelers Insurance#Wright S Lounge#Brighthouse Financial#Polishes
Austin Chronicle

Buffalo Nichols: Beyond the Blues

Buffalo Nichols takes the stage alone at the Scoot Inn and doesn't say a word. In fact, he doesn't even acknowledge the sold-out crowd at all. Bundled in a Bane sweatshirt and heavy stocking cap in the slight February chill, he silently picks up his resonator guitar and lets it do the talking.
AUSTIN, TX
Page Six

Miss Fame spills their beauty essentials

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities buy when they’re browsing their favorite boutique or shopping online late at night? Welcome to Six Picks, where we ask stars to spill their style and beauty must-haves — so you can shop like you’re famous, too. As a busy makeup...
MAKEUP
InsideHook

The Five Best DC Restaurants That Opened in March

To keep tabs on every D.C. restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so). Let’s eat.
RESTAURANTS
Health

The 11 Best Pairs of Walking Shoes for High Arches, According to Podiatrists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you have high arches, finding the correct shoes for your feet can be challenging. That's especially true when shopping for walking shoes: Whether you need them for traveling, errands, or just walking your pup around the block, a good pair of walking shoes should support your raised arches with every step—not exacerbate foot pain. Below, explore the best walking shoes that will keep your raised arches supported and learn how to find the right pair for your feet.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Upworthy

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Tracy Reese on Her New Naturalizer Collab and Embracing Sustainability in Fashion

Click here to read the full article. For decades, Tracy Reese was a fixture on the New York fashion scene, turning out ready-to-wear collections under her namesake label that embraced color, prints and femininity. Today, the city and the brand may be different — she returned home to Detroit in 2018 and subsequently launched the slow-fashion Hope for Flowers label — but Reese’s vivid aesthetic remains unchanged.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection This spring, she’s bringing that bold design vision to the Hope for Flowers x Naturalizer shoe collaboration that launches April 15. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands

“What’s in a name?” asked Juliet rhetorically in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” She had a point – though it probably didn’t cross her mind that one day people might name their children not after fragrant flowers but after their favorite perfumes.  […]
SKIN CARE
Floor8

Kate Middleton channels Cinderella at last glam event of Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for one final night of glamour on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The couple, who touched down in The Bahamas on Thursday after tour stops in Belize and Jamaica, attended a glittering evening reception at Baha Mar Resort on the white sand beaches of Cable Beach in Nassau.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy