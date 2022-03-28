Today* in Corgis around Town

Thanks to Nora for sending: “the metro escalator at Smithsonian.”. *This series features any pets in a backpack/bag/vessel. On metro, or not. Corgi, or not, and often NOT a corgi but the series started with corgis and I can be obstinate…send...
Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Last weekend was probably one of the best I’ve had in some time. While it was cold and snowy, it was always fresh and bright, with hundreds coming to Downtown Wilkes-Barre to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday. I was one of those people.
Before-and-after photos show three puppies in the first picture — and a later shot that shows one dog towering over the others. The dogs are part-owned by psychology student Claudia Carter of Yorkshire, England, She manages the TikTok page Bruhpuppy and appears dwarfed by her pooch. Her page has...
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
It’s safe to say that few living creatures have as high approval ratings as our canine companions. They’re not called “man’s best friend” for nothing, and it’s generally accepted that they all go to heaven. Odes to their loyalty are well documented throughout human history, from Argos in Homer’s “Odyssey” to movie tributes like “Balto” and “Beethoven.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
A cat waited at the door of a residence with her two kittens as they were ready to leave the streets. A stray cat showed up at the door of a resident in North Carolina, with her two 4-5 month-old kittens. They lined up by the door looking through the glass as if they were ready to leave the streets behind.
Designer breeds are the result of cross-breeding two purebred dogs with attributes you want in the offspring. Some of the most desirable attributes are looks, intelligence, health, and temperament. Intelligence. Intelligence is one of the most highly sought after attributes when it comes to dogs and it is no surprise...
Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is highlighting a dog and two cats up for adoption who just might fit the bill!. Norman is a sweet-natured and well-behaved 2-year-old German shepherd/terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after being found with two torn knee caps in a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 22.
It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
