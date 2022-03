This loss is going to linger. Purdue’s Sweet 16 defeat to Saint Peter’s ended what the Boilermakers — the program and fans alike — hoped would be a Final Four season. Matt Painter seemed to have had the Purdue team most likely to end the program’ s 42-year Final Four drought, with a talented and seemingly versatile roster that had at least one NBA player and possibly a couple others, yet in the end the Boilermakers couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.

