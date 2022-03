The Bald Cypress award is the highest level of recognition made by Friends of Dragon Run. In the group’s more than 36-year history, only a few Bald Cypress awards have been made. FODR is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Dragon Run. The Bald Cypress award recognizes a member’s superior contributions to FODR and his or her achievements in protecting and preserving the Dragon Run watershed. In 2021, FODR awarded two Bald Cypress awards—one to Teta Kain and the other to U. Grant Ballard.

ORANGE, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO