Clinical Social Worker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nancy Turpin, LMSW has been a social worker for more than 40 years. “For me, it’s a wanting to help people,” she says of her interest in the career. For the past seven years, Turpin has used her skills in the health care setting...
Patients seeking emergency treatment at the busy Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t know their safety was potentially at risk. But the medical director of the emergency department saw the danger in 2012 and for years urged his bosses to address it by adding staff members.
Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.
“There are only two kinds of people in the world,” I tell my friend as we hike a dusty trail above the Flathead Valley in Montana last summer. “Me, and everybody else. That’s what nobody gets.” I try to explain how much work I put into interacting with other people—with anyone. I tell her how much energy goes into processing even the most minor conversation. I’m not usually this frank about what goes on inside my head; better that people don’t know.
Sitting barely 6 feet away from me, my patient yelled angrily, his face mask slipping to his upper lip: “No, I will not get vaccinated. And nothing you do or say will change that fact.” He provided no reason for why he was so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
As a primary care resident physician working in an underserved area of Reading, Pennsylvania, I have seen patients of all age groups refusing to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing or getting the vaccine.
Exposure in health care settings has accounted for a large number of infections. Early on...
Family therapy can be a challenge when one party is particularly high in narcissism. Narcissists often have difficulty with accountability and empathy. There are things to consider before choosing family therapy with a narcissist. It is important to put your therapeutic needs first. If you grew up with a parent...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County signed a proclamation recognizing social workers in the month of March. Commissioner Thomas Graham read the decree and gave a few words himself about the importance of social work in the county. “Recognizing social workers all over the country who put...
Want to hear a frightening statistic? Right now, chronic disease rates are at an all-time high: Research shows that nearly 133 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, and approximately 75 million have multiple chronic diseases—and those numbers are continuing to climb. One theory for these rising...
April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept...
According to Psychology Today, 61% of Americans express being in some state of loneliness. Quarantining created loneliness in even the most social individuals who were forced to sequester with only immediate family; some were left in complete solitude. Much isolation is built into the Gen-Z lifestyle, excluding lockdowns. Screen time has reduced or entirely replaced participation in sports, community groups and other social activities. Remote working, while convenient for some, eliminated the breakroom interactions or casual conversations that would occur passing by another’s office on the way to one’s workspace.
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Out of the 500 state jobs cut in 2020 in Missouri, 200 of them were from the Department of Social Services. Out of those 200, almost half came from the children’s division. Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, are meant to be a familiar face...
A Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist says it is safe to gather with friends to celebrate St. Paddy's Day on Thursday. According to a media release from the clinic, Joseph Khabbaza, MD, says it should be okay to socialize, adding that it comes down to personal risk. "The Omicron wave has gone...
Being in love can bring on a rollercoaster of powerful, sometimes even overwhelming, emotions. The rush of excitement, joy, and other positive feelings love can spark may, for some people, kindle the desire to chase after that experience again and again. But this so-called “addiction” to love merely refers to...
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
When Mike Salguero met Michael Jellinek at a company offsite, he knew he'd finally found someone to help him work through the issues that affect how he interacts with people daily. A licensed psychiatrist and executive coach, Jellinek has now been working with Salguero twice a month since the latter...
When Rachel Palmer, now a third-year law student at Howard University, signed up for the school’s trademark clinic, she was guided by her interest in startups, entrepreneurship, and helping people who have been historically disenfranchised protect their ideas. The clinic tackles diversity issues in intellectual property in two ways:...
Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
