Clinical Social Worker

“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO