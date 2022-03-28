ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'

By Alex Butler
 1 day ago
March 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins continue to make splashes with new player acquisitions this off-season, but the team won't trade for quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday at the NFL's annual meeting.

"That has not been in the conversation at all," McDaniel said at a news conference at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. "I think that's what you call fake news."

Brady, who announced his departure from football earlier this off-season, reversed course in mid-March and said he plans to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A report surfaced last week that put Brady in a potential trade to the Dolphins, but several other outlets refuted that information.

Rumors of a potential Brady acquisition came amid the Dolphins' splash acquisitions, which included a trade last week for former Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The team also upgraded its offense by signing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, among other moves.

Those moves should better protect Tua Tagovailoa and provide dangerous offensive threats for the starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, missed 10 games through his first two seasons due to injury. He completed 67.8% of his throws for 2,653 yards, 16 scores and 10 interceptions in 13 games last season.

The former Alabama star faced adversity throughout his first two seasons, which included being benched, playing through injury and amid rumors of the team's interest in acquiring former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who the Dolphins signed March 17, fueled speculation earlier this month that he could compete with Tagovailoa for snaps next season when he declined to answer reporters when they asked if he was told he would be the second-string option.

McDaniel ended that controversy Monday when he called Bridgewater a "backup."

"Around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed in support with a backup quarterback," McDaniel said. "Unbeknownst to you guys [reporters], I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridgewater at the time, just not using his name.

"So, both players have [been] explicitly explained their roles and expectations. For that room to be their best, they need to know that."

McDaniel, who was hired in February, said he continues to build on his relationship with Tagovailoa. The coach and young quarterback are permitted to speak, but not about intricate football strategies, until they meet for off-season workouts in early April, per the collective bargaining agreement stipulations.

"That has been a cool process," McDaniel said, when asked about getting to know Tagovailoa. "The first time [I talked to him] since Combine process was on FaceTime while on a jet.

"Since then, there has been a lot of trust that has been earned. We both have been very honest and candid. Like any healthy relationship, that is paramount.

The Dolphins and McDaniel start off-season workouts April 4 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"It's a lot of build up, because of current CBA mandates, to talk football," McDaniel said. "Once that process starts on April 4, I think the equity we built up in trust and mutual respect will pay dividends."

The Dolphins do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They surrendered that pick, in addition to a second- and four-round pick in 2022 and a fourth- and sixth-round pick in 2023 in the exchange with the Chiefs.

