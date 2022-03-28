ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

PHOTO: Thompson makes Eagle Scout

 1 day ago
Wake Forest Boy Scout Troop 500, sponsored by the Wake Forest Presbyterian Church, congratulates Evan Thompson for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. The church recently hosted the ceremony for the one hundred and twelfth time since establishing the troop in Wake Forest.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Member of Bethel Park troop among 1st female Eagle Scouts in region

Visitors to South Fayette’s Fairview Park can enjoy a game of chess or tic-tac-toe on one of four newly crafted, hand-painted picnic tables, thanks to the leadership efforts of a 16-year-old girl. On March 5, Vidhisha Chahande, a sophomore at South Fayette Township High School, became the first female...
NJ.com

Scout with Troop 121 earns Eagle, Bronze Palm

Garrett Gonzalez-Rivas, a member of Boy Scout Troop 121, was presented with the rank of Eagle Scout and a Bronze Palm award at the troop’s Spring Court of Honor Ceremony last week. Gonzalez-Rivas is a senior at Hunterdon County Academies in the Computer Science and Applied Engineering program located...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

