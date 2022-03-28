ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500 .

There wasn't any new official news out of the company, but the meme stock appeared to benefit from a bounce in activity on Reddit stock trading boards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYRA5_0es0elDr00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. In that context, Monday's increase can be seen as a continuation of that trend, which was sparked by news that the video game retailer is attracting more insider ownership of its stock. Insiders sell shares for many reasons, but purchases usually occur because executives see a bright future ahead for the business.

GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings. GameStop booked a loss for late fiscal 2021 despite soaring demand for video game consoles and other gaming hardware.

Now what

GameStop's stock is extremely risky and could easily see declines on par with the 70% spike investors have seen over the past few trading days. Management couldn't offer a 2022 sales outlook , after all, as the company is still in the early stages of its pivot toward e-commerce, non-fungible tokens, and blockchain gaming.

Without a clear sight toward how these initiatives will help GameStop return to steady sales growth and sustainable profitability, investors should be extremely careful when considering owning the stock in hopes of making quick profits. Sure, speculative bets might pay off in the short term, but you'll likely generate bigger returns (and sleep better) by owning a diverse mix of well-performing growth stocks .

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Stock Trading#Growth Stocks#Gme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy