ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian Shells Destroy Family Car, Killing Mom, Dad, 3-Year-Old: Ukraine

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

Ukraine officials have said a family, including a three-year-old child, have died after their car was allegedly hit by Russian shelling.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said an investigation has been launched after a civilian vehicle came under attack just outside the Ukraine village of Husarivka in the Izium District on Sunday, March 27.

According to preliminary data, the family's car was hit by the Russian military, the Ukraine officials said. The agency also posted pictures of a burnt out vehicle onto Telegram with their statement.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify the claims.

"On March 27, 2022, on a road between the village of Shevelivka and the village of Husarivka, Izium District, the damaged Honda CR-V vehicle was found. The dead family was found in the car: a woman, a man and a 3-year-old-child," the statement said.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said that a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, is underway and ongoing.

Russia has frequently been accused of purposely targeting civilians in Ukraine since it began its invasion on February 24 , an act which would constitute a war crime.

Such incidents included the alleged attacks at schools, hospitals and residential buildings across Ukraine.

In a March 23 statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "deliberately targeting" a number of civilian buildings and facilities with "indiscriminate attacks," including civilian vehicles, apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and ambulances.

"I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said.

Ukraine also accused Russia of committing a war crime after a theater sheltering civilians in the city of Mariupol was attacked, killing an estimated 300 people.

Russia denies targeting the theater, which had the word "children" in large letters written in Russian outside.

According to the Associated Press, there have been at least 34 incidents of medical facilities in Ukraine coming under attack since the war broke out.

Pavlo Kovtoniuk, a former deputy minister of health, and World Health Organization consultant who has been documenting the attacks, said Russia is bombing "medical infrastructure on purpose, fighting sick people as if they were military."

"Bombing hospitals is especially cruel because it shows civilian people that there is no safe place for them on Earth," he told the Associated Press.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at least 1,035 civilians, including 90 children, have been killed during the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been contacted for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbOlB_0es0ejSP00

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

846K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Russian World#United Nations#State
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
846K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy