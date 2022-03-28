ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Two More Florida Players Scratch Their Way To $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Limited

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyCII_0es0eYhI00

Two Florida scratch-off players are celebrating $1,000,000 wins after playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED game from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announces that David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Romano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix , located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Campbell also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Gigi, located at 2130 Ford Street in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Last week, the Florida Lottery announced that Sonny Capobianco, 38, of Orlando, and Sharinet Lee, 43, of Gibsonton, each claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Capobianco chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 5650 Hansel Avenue in Edgewood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Lee also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4900 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Comments / 4

Steven Mangual
1d ago

I'm starting to think that the state is just putting this out there so people go buy more scratch off I don't believe all the winners

Reply
8
