Sizzling red carpet looks from Oscars 2022

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — Style expert Sydney Sadick joined us...

wjla.com

In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
Harper's Bazaar

Bradley Cooper Brought His Mom as His Date to the Oscars

Bradley Cooper melted every viewer's heart as he walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with his mother. The A Star Is Born actor looked elegant in a black Gucci tuxedo while arriving at the event. And his sweet date matched his look. Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, wore a floor-length black dress and silver sequined blazer. She went for comfort in a pair of black flats and accessorized with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Cooper embraced his mom on the carpet as they smiled and posed for photos.
In Style

Ariana DeBose Matched the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet in a Stunning Pantsuit

West Side Story's breakout star Ariana DeBose seems to be one of awards season's biggest names. With a SAG Award and a Golden Globe Award already under her belt, she's the favorite to take home tonight's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Fans know that before she stepped into Anita shoes, she was part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, so there could be a day where she earns a coveted EGOT — and tonight's ceremony could be the first step towards that.
Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
Us Weekly

Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2022: Top 5 Looks of the Night

All out for the Oscars! Stars got all glammed up for the 94th Annual Academy Awards and hit the red carpet in some seriously stunning looks.  There were diamond galore, sky-high heels and jaw-dropping dresses on just about everyone. With bright colors, glitzy numbers and even the occasional pantsuit, celebs didn’t disappoint for one of […]
Harper's Bazaar

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wore Matching Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have arrived. The reality star and her rocker fiancé walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet in matching black looks. Kardashian wore a strapless black dress by Thierry Mugler, clutch bag, Aquazzura sandals, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and slicked-back hair, while Barker—who will perform at the ceremony—looked dapper in a black suit and sunglasses.
The Hollywood Reporter

Shawn Mendes Wears First-Ever Classic Tuxedo Red Carpet Look at His First Oscars

Stylist Tiffany Briseno has been working with Shawn Mendes for roughly six years, through music videos, press tours and album drops, but the 2022 Oscars represent a watershed moment in style for the singer-songwriter. “Except for a brief moment in the ‘Lost in Japan’ video, his fans and the rest of the world have never really seen Shawn in a look like this,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. At Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Mendes is making his first-ever appearance on a red carpet in a classic tuxedo with bow tie, a custom head-to-toe look designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The double-breasted black...
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
WWD

Inside the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Where Will Smith Headed Post-win

Click here to read the full article. Even the stars get starstruck at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash. “Look who’s over there,” said a giddy Billie Eilish, raising her eyebrows.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet The 20-year-old pop star — who can now add Oscar winner to her list of accomplishments, after taking home Best Original Song with brother Finneas for Bond’s “No Time to Die” — pointed discreetly toward Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star (and heartthrob) of Shonda...
StyleCaster

The 21 Best Looks From Oscars After Parties You Absolutely Must See

Click here to read the full article. Fashion from the Oscars gives us a highlight reel of the best performers’ red carpet looks. You think we would be satisfied after being blessed with incredible looks from  Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Zoë Kravitz and Kristen Stewart (to name a few) but we want more. The Academy Awards red carpet only gives a fraction of Hollywood’s A-listers a chance to win best dressed but we thankfully have the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks to open up the playing field.  The Oscars red carpet hosted the usual roundup of celebrities, plus a few lucky...
WJLA

DC native filmmaker lands first Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. native is preparing to attend the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night, hoping to nab the Oscar for Best Documentary Short 2022. "Audible," is a film about the Maryland School for the Deaf, directed by Matt Ogens, who was born and raised here, with his entire family still living in the area. He's currently working in L.A. as a documentary filmmaker.
