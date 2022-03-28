Sizzling red carpet looks from Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. Fashion from the Oscars gives us a highlight reel of the best performers’ red carpet looks. You think we would be satisfied after being blessed with incredible looks from Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Zoë Kravitz and Kristen Stewart (to name a few) but we want more. The Academy Awards red carpet only gives a fraction of Hollywood’s A-listers a chance to win best dressed but we thankfully have the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks to open up the playing field. The Oscars red carpet hosted the usual roundup of celebrities, plus a few lucky...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 17 HOURS AGO