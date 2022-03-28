ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday morning crash blocked I-65N near Priceville

By Kaitlin Kanable
 1 day ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle wreck blocked northbound lanes of I-65 near the Priceville exit on Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the crash happened around 9:36 a.m. and resulted in the right northbound lane of I-65 closing for several hours.

161 people detained, 75 guns seized over rowdy spring break weekend in Panama City Beach

Traffic cameras showed one vehicle had overturned and several emergency response vehicles on the scene. News 19 crews also saw a helicopter land at the scene but it was unknown if anyone was transported.

Drivers were encouraged to use caution in the area and find a different route if possible.

The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened around 1:30 p.m.

