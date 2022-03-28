Monday morning crash blocked I-65N near Priceville
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle wreck blocked northbound lanes of I-65 near the Priceville exit on Monday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the crash happened around 9:36 a.m. and resulted in the right northbound lane of I-65 closing for several hours.
Traffic cameras showed one vehicle had overturned and several emergency response vehicles on the scene. News 19 crews also saw a helicopter land at the scene but it was unknown if anyone was transported.
Drivers were encouraged to use caution in the area and find a different route if possible.
The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened around 1:30 p.m.
