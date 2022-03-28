ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

William and Kate to focus on core charitable interests for years to come

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGNfD_0es0d6Le00

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will remain committed to their core charitable themes when they become the Prince and Princess of Wales, an aide has said.

William is said to want to do things “the Cambridge way” following his Caribbean tour with Kate that saw the couple heavily criticised for images that smacked of “colonialism” but also welcomed with warmth by Caribbeans.

The visit is likely to be judged as a landmark moment for years to come – when the growing awareness of racial equality, in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, meant future Commonwealth tours would have to be sensitive to these issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntr4p_0es0d6Le00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary gathering (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The duke addressed the issue of slavery during a speech in Jamaica, denouncing it as “abhorrent” and saying “it should never have happened”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said William “could have gone further” in his comments but he acknowledged “it’s a difficult one”.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “I think that he may go further in the future.”

At the end of the tour, an aide said the duke and duchess did not have an over-arching “philosophy” they followed but would be committed to a number of core themes in the years ahead.

William is now into the second year of his successful environmental Earthshot Prize and he met one of the inaugural winners during the final day of the tour in the Bahamas while Kate’s passion for the early years development of children was highlighted in a speech at a Jamaican school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJEUv_0es0d6Le00
A drenched William and Kate step onto land after sailing in a regatta in the Bahamas (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

For many years they have both campaigned to raise awareness about mental health and in the Bahamas the couple talked with emergency service workers and nurses about the importance of looking after their wellbeing as they battled the pandemic.

William’s desire to do things his way will see a smaller household supporting the couple – they have just under 40 staff at the moment – when he becomes the Prince of Wales.

His father Charles has well over 100 people in his household but the heir to the throne carries out a greater number of engagements than his son and heads, or supports a significant number of organisations.

The couple carried out all their engagements in the Caribbean together but there are plans for the duchess, who recently visited Denmark by herself, to embark on more solo trips.

A source has reportedly said William believes the old adage associated with the royals of “never complain” is over and “He won’t be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE7fp_0es0d6Le00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go for a walkabout in the rain to meet locals in Nassau (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Ending their trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas at the weekend, the future king acknowledged the monarchy’s days in those nations may be numbered as he stated the future “is for the people to decide upon”, and that he may not become head of the Commonwealth.

In a statement reflecting on the tour, William said who the Commonwealth chooses to be its leader “isn’t what is on my mind”, but what concerned him was its potential to “create a better future for the people who form it”.

He stressed that he and his wife Kate were “committed to service” and saw their role as supporting people, “not telling them what to do”.

William’s comment acknowledging Caribbean nations may seek to become republics recognised a process already in motion as during the tour Jamaica and Belize signalled this is a direction they maybe heading.

There has been some speculation the couple were ambushed by Jamaica’s prime minister when moments before they sat down to discussions, he suggested his country would look to become a republic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DAw4_0es0d6Le00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

William and Kate were described as looking uncomfortable at the time but a close aide said he was not aware of any atmosphere afterwards.

The couple received the support of Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who said their tour had been subject to “Twitter outrage”.

During an appearance on LBC Radio, he disagreed with the suggestion there were “local difficulties” during the trip.

Commenting on the contentious image of the couple shaking hands with locals behind a wire mesh fence in Kingston, he said: “You had (England football player) Raheem Sterling shaking hands with the same kids that Prince William and Catherine shook hands with and one is headlined as a wonderful outreach programme and the other is headlined differently, so I don’t buy that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

William and Kate marvel at ancient Maya complex in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have surveyed one of the historical wonders of Belize, and then climbed to the ancient palace’s summit. William and Kate were given a guided tour of the Maya culture’s version of Buckingham Palace deep in the jungle, which remains the tallest man-made structure in Belize.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Chocolate farm visit is the golden ticket for William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in chocoholic heaven sampling products made in a Belize cocoa farm but had to work for their sweet treats. Kate tried her hand at grinding nibs, broken-up made cocoa beans, back-breaking work traditionally performed by the women in rural communities, during their visit to the Che ‘il chocolate farm.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Prince William
Person
Raheem Sterling
KTVB

Kate Middleton's Best Bold Style Statements From Royal Tour of Caribbean With Prince William

The duchess of fashion! Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent their Caribbean royal tour meeting locals and taking in the rich culture of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their eight-day trip, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has sported vibrantly colored outfits while participating in loads of activities, including playing drums at Bob Marley's former home, dancing with crowds, greeting locals, and making formal appearances.
WORLD
Elle

Kate Middleton And Prince William React To Woman Calling Them 'Kate' And 'Will'

In 2021, it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton almost missed out on receiving their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles following their marriage. The royal couple received their Dukedom following their wedding in 2011 - a gift from Queen Elizabeth II - but it was formerly reported that Prince Edward and Sophie, the now Earl and Countess of Wessex, were originally destined for the title. The latter were understood to have turned it down in 1999 for the hilarious reason that Prince Edward grew fond of Colin Firth’s character, Lord Wessex after having watched Shakespeare in Love.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Who is looking after Prince William and Kate's children during their Caribbean tour?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are about to embark on their week-long Caribbean tour on Saturday, but who is looking after their three young children while they're away?. William and Kate are the doting parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis but while the couple are away working, the kids have remained back in London where they attend school and nursery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#England#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Caribbeans#Commonwealth#Labour#Lbc Radio#Jamaican
People

Prince William and Kate Middleton Cancel First Stop on Caribbean Tour amid Protests About Colonialism

Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to cancel one of their first outings on their Caribbean tour after protests broke out ahead of the couple's arrival. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had planned to visit a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize on Sunday, but that has now been canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.
WORLD
BBC

Duchess of Cambridge: Kate's 40th birthday photo shown in family church

A portrait taken to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday has gone on display in her family's village church. The photograph will be shown at St James the Less Church in Pangbourne, Berkshire, where the Middletons have been parishioners for generations. The black and white image, taken by fashion...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Us Weekly

Prince William Says Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are ‘Asking All About’ Ukraine Conflict

Amid the Russian invasion of several Ukrainian cities, the royal children are curious about the global implications. “Ours have been coming home asking all about it,” Prince William said of his three children during a joint outing with wife Duchess Kate on Wednesday, March 9. “They are obviously talking about it with their friends at […]
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince William and Kate: The PR missteps that overshadowed a royal tour

Quite how defeat was plucked from the jaws of victory in Trench Town, Kingston, may one day become the stuff of public relations legend. Palace staff must be wondering how the defining image of the Cambridges' trip to the Caribbean was not the explosion of joy and pleasure that greeted the couple in downtown Kingston.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy