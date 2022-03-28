ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

Authorities investigate apparent homicide in Marion

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Marion. According to Marion...

www.wmbfnews.com

The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cbs17

Family members arrested on 10 drug charges in Robeson Co. investigation

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigations of a car and in a residence on Saturday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests of family members Christian and Triston Hunt on several drug-related charges. When investigators and deputies searched a 2017 Dodge Challenger in the parking lot...
SHANNON, NC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in the Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. Tyrone “Pit Stick” Guy and several of his associates were targeted in this investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Attorneys release dashcam video of shooting involving Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard and Robert Langley

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys representing the family of Robert Langley, a 46-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Hemingway police officer last month, said Tuesday they reviewed dash-camera footage of the incident and call it “troubling and telling.” Authorities say Cassandra Dollard, 52, shot and killed Langley following a vehicle pursuit […]
HEMINGWAY, SC

