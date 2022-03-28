ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


According to Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith after he slapped him during last night’s Oscars.

Since he declined, the police will not investigate further charges against the now Oscar-winning actor.

SEE: Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…"Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!"

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN in a statement . “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” joked Rock.  The camera cut to Pinkett Smith and she rolled her eyes as she has been open recently about struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.  Will then got up and slapped the Acadamy Awards host with an open hand before yelling for him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Though Rock explained it was a joke, Smith did not find it funny.

He later won his first Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard”  and in his acceptance speech, he apologized for the altercation, but not to Rock.

