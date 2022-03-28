This Day in History: March 28

Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 28, 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.

On this date:

In 1797, Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire received a patent for a washing machine.

In 1854, during the Crimean War, Britain and France declared war on Russia.

In 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled 6-2 that Wong, who was born in the United States to Chinese immigrants, was an American citizen.

In 1935, the notorious Nazi propaganda film “Triumph des Willens” (Triumph of the Will), directed by Leni Riefenstahl, premiered in Berlin with Adolf Hitler present.

In 1939, the Spanish Civil War neared its end as Madrid fell to the forces of Francisco Franco.

In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.

In 1942, during World War II, British naval forces staged a successful raid on the Nazi-occupied French port of St. Nazaire in Operation Chariot, destroying the only dry dock on the Atlantic coast capable of repairing the German battleship Tirpitz.

In 1958, W.C. Handy, the composer known as “the father of the blues,” died of natural causes in New York at the age of 84. He’s perhaps best known for his “Memphis Blues” and “St. Louis Blues.”

Also in 1958, Eddie Cochran recorded “Summertime Blues.”

In 1964, Madame Tussaud’s in London announced that The Beatles would become the first pop stars to be cast in wax.

In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.

In 1974, bluesman Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup died of a stroke at the age of 69. Crudup wrote the Elvis Presley hit “That’s All Right (Mama).”

In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for “Network” while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.

In 1976, Genesis opened its first North American tour in Buffalo, New York, with drummer Phil Collins as lead vocalist. Genesis had auditioned more than 400 singers to replace Peter Gabriel.

In 1987, Maria von Trapp, whose life story inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” died in Morrisville, Vermont, at age 82.

In 1990, comedian Richard Pryor was discharged from an Australian hospital after being treated for a mild heart attack.

Also in 1990, singer Eddy Arnold underwent heart bypass surgery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 1995, actor Julia Roberts and musician Lyle Lovett announced they were separating after 21 months of marriage.

In 1996, musician Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis.

In 1998, “The Capeman,” Paul Simon’s $11 million musical starring Marc Anthony, closed on Broadway after 69 regular performances.

In 1999, NATO broadened its attacks on Yugoslavia to target Serb military forces in Kosovo in the fifth straight night of airstrikes; thousands of refugees flooded into Albania and Macedonia from Kosovo.

In 2000, in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court, in Florida v. J.L., sharply curtailed police power in relying on anonymous tips to stop and search people.

Ten years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up three days of public arguments on President Barack Obama’s historic health care law. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) On the last day of his visit, Pope Benedict XVI demanded more freedom for the Roman Catholic Church in communist-run Cuba and preached against “fanaticism” in an unusually political sermon before hundreds of thousands at Revolution Plaza. Bluegrass legend and banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, 88, died in Nashville, Tennessee.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump proposed immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so that U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, could cover the down payment on the border wall. Wells Fargo said it would pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

One year ago: Local media in Myanmar reported that security forces opened fire on a crowd attending the funeral of a student who was killed along with more than 100 others a day earlier in a crackdown on protests against the February coup there. Four bodies were found in Tennessee in the aftermath of flooding caused by heavy rains. Two additional tugboats were deployed to Egypt’s Suez Canal to help free a giant container ship that had been wedged for days across the crucial waterway.

All classes joined in the wild rejoicing in Madrid on March 28, at the news that the thirty-three months’ battle had ended. All day long and far into the night cheering crowds paraded the streets giving the Falangist salute and bearing the nationalist flag. Soon after the surrender General Franco’s fifth column of secret supporters in the capital took over all public buildings, while the republican Junta fled to Valencia. The scene in one of the main streets in Madrid on March 30, 1939, as rejoicing crowds jammed the highway. (AP Photo)

More than 2,600 new American soldiers of Japanese ancestry were honored in farewell ceremonies at the Iolani Palace grounds, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 28, 1945 and decorated with leis. (AP Photo)

Carole Michelson, of Silver Spring, Md., poses for photographer’s at the National Press Photographer’s Association convention in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 1957. Michelson, 18, who was Miss Washington in the competition, is selected Miss Press Photographer. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

Gasoline storage tanks are shown burning in the early morning hours of March 28, 1964, on the outskirts of Crescent City, Calif., March 28, 1964, after being ignited by power lines broken by the tidal wave caused by an earthquake in Alaska. (AP Photo)

Three models pose in hats called Costermonger, British for street peddler, in London, England on March 28, 1966. The hats are made of printed cotton with visors of clear plastic in a color to match the cap. The hats are from the spring and summer collection of the Millinery Institute of Great Britain. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, left, makes a suprise appearance on the Academy Awards show, staging a sparring with Sylvester Stallone, actor and screenwriter of the boxing drama “Rocky,” on March 28, 1977, in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo)

A Pennsylvania state policeman and plant security guards stand outside the closed front gate to the Metropolitan Edison nuclear power plant on Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pa., after the plant was shut down following an accident. Some radiation escaped into the atmosphere Wednesday, March 28, 1979. In background are the plant’s cooling towers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

Actor Robert Redford gestures as he introduces a short film in Burbank, Ca., March 28, 1980. Redford is executive producer of the 10-minute short, which uses animation, live action and still photography to show the sun as a source of energy. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Apple Macintosh computers sit on double decked manufacturing lines for their 48 hour “burn in” in Freemont, Calif., on March 28, 1984. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Robin Ullman plays with her 3-month-old son Timothy using a low-to-the ground balance beam at their home in New York, March 28, 1986. The balance beam is part of Matchbox Toys "Babycise" exercise system for newborns through 18-month-old walkers. The system is an at-home series of 10-minute workouts on video for parents and their infants and includes accessories such as the balance beam, inflatbale pillows, a clutch ball, an exercise mat, and infant barbells. (AP Photo / G. Paul Burnett)

Tugboats hold the tanker Exxon Baton Rouge, right, up against the tanker Exxon Valdez as oil is pumped out of the damaged tanker that ran aground into the Prince William Sound, 25 miles from Valdez, Alaska, March 28, 1989. Exxon Valdez ran aground March 24, spilling over 270,000 barrels of crude oil. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

This was the scene in the editorial offices of the communist newspaper, the Daily Worker in New York, March 27, 1956, as staff members worked at preparing the March 28 edition. While they worked a federal raiding party was serving seizure papers on the management. A few minutes later seizure tags were put on all physical assets and the doors were padlocked. Seizure was made for failure to pay back taxes. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

The Rev. D. L. Tucker, left, leads a small group of African Americans to the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi on March 28, 1963 to register as voters in the community. The small group of about 15 went into the county building with no trouble. The streets which were barricaded yesterday were opened to all traffic. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

A lone Tennessee National Guardsman maintains an all-night vigil at the glass-littered corner of Beale and Hernando Streets in downtown Memphis, Tenn., after major looting and rioting earlier in the day, March 28. 1968. National Guard troops donned flak jackets after reports of an isolated sniping incident circulated among the 4,000 troops present in Memphis. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Huge crowds of Vanguard supporters march to Stormont, Ulster’s Parliament building in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 28, 1972, as a protest against rule from Westminster. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Billie Jean King takes a close look at the Babe Didrikson Zaharias Trophy which she received in New York on Wednesday, March 28, 1974 as she was named Associated Press woman athlete of the year 1973. (AP Photo)

Ling-Ling, the female giant panda at the National Zoo, watches Hsing-Hsing, the male giant panda, roll on his back as he eats bamboo in the outside portion of their enclosure in Washington, March 28, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

President Jimmy Carter, second from left, visits the nuclear plant near Harrisburg, Pa., April 1, 1979. The plant started leaking radioactive steam, Thursday, March 28, contaminating the area. (AP Photo)

Canadian author Margaret Atwood displays copies of her latest successful book, “Life Before Man” in Los Angeles on March 28, 1980. She says, “I thought my audience would be a thousand discerning readers.” The book sales are growing there to the equivalent sales of 400,000 in the United States. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Protesters picket the perimeter of City Hall in New York on Tuesday, March 28, 1989 to call attention to what they say is the city’s in action in dealing with the AIDS crisis. Police made nearly 100 arrests. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

A crowd estimated at 35,000 friends, family and wellwishers wave flags and signs as they welcomed the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy to the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Thursday, March 28, 1991. Ten thousand sailors in the eight ship Kennedy battle group returned to their homeport of Norfolk after a 7 ? month deployment on Operation Desert Storm. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Sailors aboard the carrier USS Saratoga wave from the hanger deck as the ship docks Thursday, March 28, 1991 at the Mayport Naval/Air Station in Mayport, Fla. The Saratoga is home after spending nearly eight-months giving air and sea support during Operation Desert Storm. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Actress Faye Dunaway, right, wins the best actress award at the Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, March 28, 1977. With her is presenter of the Oscar, actress Louise Fletcher, a previous winner. (AP Photo)

Lyle Menendez, one of two brothers convicted of murdering their parents listens to tesimony during trial proceedings in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 1996. The jury is now hearing testimony to decide whether or not to recommend death or life in prison. (AP Photo/Nick Ut,Pool)

Workers load tables onto a truck Friday, March 28, 1997, from a mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., where 39 victims of an apparent mass suicide were found Wednesday. Police speculate the victims believed their deaths would enable them to rendezvous with spaceships. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Comet Hale-Bopp seen above the ancient stone circle of Stonehenge in south west England Friday, March 28, 1997. Stonehenge, a collection of Bronze Age monuments, was constructed, according to modern archeological research, around 2000 BC. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

This is an aerial view of the Three Mile Island Nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Penn., March 31 1979. This is the site where the nuclear accident occurred Wednesday. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

In this March 28, 1973 photo, a Viet Cong observer of the Four Party Joint Military Commission counts U.S. troops as they prepare to board jet aircraft at Saigonís Tan Son Nhut airport. As the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam 40 years ago, angry protesters still awaited them at home. North Vietnamese soldiers took heart from their foes’ departure, and South Vietnamese who had helped the Americans feared for the future. While the fall of Saigon two years later — with its indelible images of frantic helicopter evacuations — is remembered as the final day of the Vietnam War, Friday marks an anniversary that holds greater meaning for many who fought, protested or otherwise lived it. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Oran Henderson, director of the Pennsylvania Council of Civil Defense, answers a press question during a late news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., March 28, 1979. Henderson was speaking about the accident at the nuclear power plant near Harrisburg. At left is Lt. Gov. William Scranton III. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser)

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, gives a lesson in jump-rope to the students at Jose Clemente Prozco Academy in Chicago, March 28, 1993. Schwarzenegger presented a plaque to the academy’s principal for the outstanding physical education program adapted for the school. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 86. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81. Movie director Mike Newell is 80. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77. Actor Dianne Wiest is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Actor Tracey Needham is 55. Actor Max Perlich is 54. Movie director Brett Ratner is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 46. Actor Annie Wersching is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 34.

