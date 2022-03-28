ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This Day in History: March 28

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 18 hours ago

Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 28, 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Asbury Church announces 2022 car, bike show

On this date:

In 1797, Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire received a patent for a washing machine.

In 1854, during the Crimean War, Britain and France declared war on Russia.

In 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled 6-2 that Wong, who was born in the United States to Chinese immigrants, was an American citizen.

In 1935, the notorious Nazi propaganda film “Triumph des Willens” (Triumph of the Will), directed by Leni Riefenstahl, premiered in Berlin with Adolf Hitler present.

In 1939, the Spanish Civil War neared its end as Madrid fell to the forces of Francisco Franco.

In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.

In 1942, during World War II, British naval forces staged a successful raid on the Nazi-occupied French port of St. Nazaire in Operation Chariot, destroying the only dry dock on the Atlantic coast capable of repairing the German battleship Tirpitz.

In 1958, W.C. Handy, the composer known as “the father of the blues,” died of natural causes in New York at the age of 84. He’s perhaps best known for his “Memphis Blues” and “St. Louis Blues.”

Also in 1958, Eddie Cochran recorded “Summertime Blues.”

In 1964, Madame Tussaud’s in London announced that The Beatles would become the first pop stars to be cast in wax.

In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.

Athens school donates artifacts to veterans museum

In 1974, bluesman Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup died of a stroke at the age of 69. Crudup wrote the Elvis Presley hit “That’s All Right (Mama).”

In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for “Network” while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.

In 1976, Genesis opened its first North American tour in Buffalo, New York, with drummer Phil Collins as lead vocalist. Genesis had auditioned more than 400 singers to replace Peter Gabriel.

In 1987, Maria von Trapp, whose life story inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” died in Morrisville, Vermont, at age 82.

In 1990, comedian Richard Pryor was discharged from an Australian hospital after being treated for a mild heart attack.

Also in 1990, singer Eddy Arnold underwent heart bypass surgery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 1995, actor Julia Roberts and musician Lyle Lovett announced they were separating after 21 months of marriage.

In 1996, musician Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis.

In 1998, “The Capeman,” Paul Simon’s $11 million musical starring Marc Anthony, closed on Broadway after 69 regular performances.

In 1999, NATO broadened its attacks on Yugoslavia to target Serb military forces in Kosovo in the fifth straight night of airstrikes; thousands of refugees flooded into Albania and Macedonia from Kosovo.

In 2000, in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court, in Florida v. J.L., sharply curtailed police power in relying on anonymous tips to stop and search people.

Race for U.S. Senate in Alabama changes course after Trump pulls Brooks endorsement

Ten years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up three days of public arguments on President Barack Obama’s historic health care law. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) On the last day of his visit, Pope Benedict XVI demanded more freedom for the Roman Catholic Church in communist-run Cuba and preached against “fanaticism” in an unusually political sermon before hundreds of thousands at Revolution Plaza. Bluegrass legend and banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, 88, died in Nashville, Tennessee.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump proposed immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so that U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, could cover the down payment on the border wall. Wells Fargo said it would pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

One year ago: Local media in Myanmar reported that security forces opened fire on a crowd attending the funeral of a student who was killed along with more than 100 others a day earlier in a crackdown on protests against the February coup there. Four bodies were found in Tennessee in the aftermath of flooding caused by heavy rains. Two additional tugboats were deployed to Egypt’s Suez Canal to help free a giant container ship that had been wedged for days across the crucial waterway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5XvY_0es0bsPB00
    All classes joined in the wild rejoicing in Madrid on March 28, at the news that the thirty-three months’ battle had ended. All day long and far into the night cheering crowds paraded the streets giving the Falangist salute and bearing the nationalist flag. Soon after the surrender General Franco’s fifth column of secret supporters in the capital took over all public buildings, while the republican Junta fled to Valencia. The scene in one of the main streets in Madrid on March 30, 1939, as rejoicing crowds jammed the highway. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsc7Q_0es0bsPB00
    More than 2,600 new American soldiers of Japanese ancestry were honored in farewell ceremonies at the Iolani Palace grounds, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 28, 1945 and decorated with leis. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyofJ_0es0bsPB00
    Carole Michelson, of Silver Spring, Md., poses for photographer’s at the National Press Photographer’s Association convention in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 1957. Michelson, 18, who was Miss Washington in the competition, is selected Miss Press Photographer. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7TmB_0es0bsPB00
    Gasoline storage tanks are shown burning in the early morning hours of March 28, 1964, on the outskirts of Crescent City, Calif., March 28, 1964, after being ignited by power lines broken by the tidal wave caused by an earthquake in Alaska. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzG25_0es0bsPB00
    Three models pose in hats called Costermonger, British for street peddler, in London, England on March 28, 1966. The hats are made of printed cotton with visors of clear plastic in a color to match the cap. The hats are from the spring and summer collection of the Millinery Institute of Great Britain. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oRAs_0es0bsPB00
    Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, left, makes a suprise appearance on the Academy Awards show, staging a sparring with Sylvester Stallone, actor and screenwriter of the boxing drama “Rocky,” on March 28, 1977, in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZhBb_0es0bsPB00
    A Pennsylvania state policeman and plant security guards stand outside the closed front gate to the Metropolitan Edison nuclear power plant on Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pa., after the plant was shut down following an accident. Some radiation escaped into the atmosphere Wednesday, March 28, 1979. In background are the plant’s cooling towers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilBZj_0es0bsPB00
    Actor Robert Redford gestures as he introduces a short film in Burbank, Ca., March 28, 1980. Redford is executive producer of the 10-minute short, which uses animation, live action and still photography to show the sun as a source of energy. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqsVq_0es0bsPB00
    Thousands of Apple Macintosh computers sit on double decked manufacturing lines for their 48 hour “burn in” in Freemont, Calif., on March 28, 1984. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r46V1_0es0bsPB00
    Robin Ullman plays with her 3-month-old son Timothy using a low-to-the ground balance beam at their home in New York, March 28, 1986. The balance beam is part of Matchbox Toys "Babycise" exercise system for newborns through 18-month-old walkers. The system is an at-home series of 10-minute workouts on video for parents and their infants and includes accessories such as the balance beam, inflatbale pillows, a clutch ball, an exercise mat, and infant barbells. (AP Photo / G. Paul Burnett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmSPA_0es0bsPB00
    Tugboats hold the tanker Exxon Baton Rouge, right, up against the tanker Exxon Valdez as oil is pumped out of the damaged tanker that ran aground into the Prince William Sound, 25 miles from Valdez, Alaska, March 28, 1989. Exxon Valdez ran aground March 24, spilling over 270,000 barrels of crude oil. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odu3z_0es0bsPB00
    This was the scene in the editorial offices of the communist newspaper, the Daily Worker in New York, March 27, 1956, as staff members worked at preparing the March 28 edition. While they worked a federal raiding party was serving seizure papers on the management. A few minutes later seizure tags were put on all physical assets and the doors were padlocked. Seizure was made for failure to pay back taxes. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vyci_0es0bsPB00
    The Rev. D. L. Tucker, left, leads a small group of African Americans to the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi on March 28, 1963 to register as voters in the community. The small group of about 15 went into the county building with no trouble. The streets which were barricaded yesterday were opened to all traffic. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2iPt_0es0bsPB00
    A lone Tennessee National Guardsman maintains an all-night vigil at the glass-littered corner of Beale and Hernando Streets in downtown Memphis, Tenn., after major looting and rioting earlier in the day, March 28. 1968. National Guard troops donned flak jackets after reports of an isolated sniping incident circulated among the 4,000 troops present in Memphis. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KickG_0es0bsPB00
    Huge crowds of Vanguard supporters march to Stormont, Ulster’s Parliament building in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 28, 1972, as a protest against rule from Westminster. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evDUc_0es0bsPB00
    Billie Jean King takes a close look at the Babe Didrikson Zaharias Trophy which she received in New York on Wednesday, March 28, 1974 as she was named Associated Press woman athlete of the year 1973. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q8FD_0es0bsPB00
    Ling-Ling, the female giant panda at the National Zoo, watches Hsing-Hsing, the male giant panda, roll on his back as he eats bamboo in the outside portion of their enclosure in Washington, March 28, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDDEk_0es0bsPB00
    President Jimmy Carter, second from left, visits the nuclear plant near Harrisburg, Pa., April 1, 1979. The plant started leaking radioactive steam, Thursday, March 28, contaminating the area. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xijrt_0es0bsPB00
    Canadian author Margaret Atwood displays copies of her latest successful book, “Life Before Man” in Los Angeles on March 28, 1980. She says, “I thought my audience would be a thousand discerning readers.” The book sales are growing there to the equivalent sales of 400,000 in the United States. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S15We_0es0bsPB00
    Protesters picket the perimeter of City Hall in New York on Tuesday, March 28, 1989 to call attention to what they say is the city’s in action in dealing with the AIDS crisis. Police made nearly 100 arrests. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1449R9_0es0bsPB00
    A crowd estimated at 35,000 friends, family and wellwishers wave flags and signs as they welcomed the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy to the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Thursday, March 28, 1991. Ten thousand sailors in the eight ship Kennedy battle group returned to their homeport of Norfolk after a 7 ? month deployment on Operation Desert Storm. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAGRj_0es0bsPB00
    Sailors aboard the carrier USS Saratoga wave from the hanger deck as the ship docks Thursday, March 28, 1991 at the Mayport Naval/Air Station in Mayport, Fla. The Saratoga is home after spending nearly eight-months giving air and sea support during Operation Desert Storm. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuXcp_0es0bsPB00
    Actress Faye Dunaway, right, wins the best actress award at the Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, March 28, 1977. With her is presenter of the Oscar, actress Louise Fletcher, a previous winner. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Iid_0es0bsPB00
    Lyle Menendez, one of two brothers convicted of murdering their parents listens to tesimony during trial proceedings in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 1996. The jury is now hearing testimony to decide whether or not to recommend death or life in prison. (AP Photo/Nick Ut,Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08350O_0es0bsPB00
    Workers load tables onto a truck Friday, March 28, 1997, from a mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., where 39 victims of an apparent mass suicide were found Wednesday. Police speculate the victims believed their deaths would enable them to rendezvous with spaceships. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6ni3_0es0bsPB00
    Comet Hale-Bopp seen above the ancient stone circle of Stonehenge in south west England Friday, March 28, 1997. Stonehenge, a collection of Bronze Age monuments, was constructed, according to modern archeological research, around 2000 BC. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486bRn_0es0bsPB00
    This is an aerial view of the Three Mile Island Nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Penn., March 31 1979. This is the site where the nuclear accident occurred Wednesday. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmA34_0es0bsPB00
    In this March 28, 1973 photo, a Viet Cong observer of the Four Party Joint Military Commission counts U.S. troops as they prepare to board jet aircraft at Saigonís Tan Son Nhut airport. As the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam 40 years ago, angry protesters still awaited them at home. North Vietnamese soldiers took heart from their foes’ departure, and South Vietnamese who had helped the Americans feared for the future. While the fall of Saigon two years later — with its indelible images of frantic helicopter evacuations — is remembered as the final day of the Vietnam War, Friday marks an anniversary that holds greater meaning for many who fought, protested or otherwise lived it. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NJNd_0es0bsPB00
    Oran Henderson, director of the Pennsylvania Council of Civil Defense, answers a press question during a late news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., March 28, 1979. Henderson was speaking about the accident at the nuclear power plant near Harrisburg. At left is Lt. Gov. William Scranton III. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPmWm_0es0bsPB00
    Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, gives a lesson in jump-rope to the students at Jose Clemente Prozco Academy in Chicago, March 28, 1993. Schwarzenegger presented a plaque to the academy’s principal for the outstanding physical education program adapted for the school. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 86. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81. Movie director Mike Newell is 80. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77. Actor Dianne Wiest is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Actor Tracey Needham is 55. Actor Max Perlich is 54. Movie director Brett Ratner is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 46. Actor Annie Wersching is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 34.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Edward VIII ‘encouraged Nazis to bomb UK into submission’ after abdication, historian claims

Edward VIII “encouraged Nazis to bomb UK into submission” in World War Two, according to a new Channel 4 documentary.The documentary, Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King, will show evidence the former king — who abdicated in 1936 after the Church of England, the government and the public condemned his decision marry American socialite Wallis Simpson — passed information to Germany and encouraged the Nazis to bomb Britain before reappointing him as king.It will reportedly also show evidence that Edward VIII aided the Nazis with the fall of France in 1940.The revelatory documentary, which will air on Sunday, 27 March, is...
U.K.
The Atlantic

For the West, the Worst Is Yet to Come

In the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, a round of self-congratulation has erupted in the West. Moscow is threatening the liberal order, but in the eyes of leaders in Washington, Berlin, London, or Paris, the West has shown the world just how strong and unified it is. The scale of the sanctions package is unprecedented, they say; the idea of freedom has shown itself to be stronger than Vladimir Putin ever could have imagined; the collective spirit of the liberal order has been restored.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Beast

Workers Setting Up Scaffolding at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Discover Ancient Tomb

Workers racing against a tight deadline to reopen the devastated cathedral of Notre Dame by Easter 2024—after it was nearly destroyed in a fire sparked by an electrical short three years ago—were shocked to find an ancient graveyard that included a “completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead” in the spot they were trying to set scaffolding.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
Boston Globe

The painful, cutting, and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

All of these letters show a desire for freedom and a desperate longing to be reunited with their families. Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Mile Island#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Great Britain#Catholic Church#Asbury Church#The U S Supreme Court#Chinese#American#Nazi#British#French#Operation Chariot#German
Mental_Floss

5 Deadly, Explosive Ship Disasters From U.S. History

There are few things more dramatic than a huge explosion, and explosions on ships are no exception. For centuries, boats have been blowing up with amazing spectacle and horrible tragedy. Here are five ship explosions just as worthy of a three-hour dramatization as the R.M.S. Titanic. 1. H.M.S. Augusta. In...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Deseret News

The history of lynching is more heartbreaking than you think

On March 7, a very long struggle for justice came one step closer to success. The Senate passed legislation that designates lynching as a hate crime and sent the Emmett Till Antilynching Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. For the Rev. Malcolm Foley, who wrote his doctoral dissertation on...
WACO, TX
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
Country
Vietnam
Place
Madrid, Spain
Fox News

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SB Nation

Biggest Myths Propagated About Black American History

Many historians have argued that slavery somehow saved many Black people from the primitive "Dark Continent" of Africa. Yet, Africans were succeeding far before European intervention. Black History Month. Before Europe’s presence on the continent of Africa, dynasties and civilizations characterized by wealth and power could be found throughout the continent. In this post, we will discuss about 6 most biggest myths propagated about black american history.
SOCIETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy