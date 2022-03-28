ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Human skeletal remains found in Springfield Township

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Springfield Township police are investigating human skeletal remains discovered on Friday.

A resident found the remains while gathering firewood in a wooded area near Mogadore Road and the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway, according to a release from the department.

The Summit County Medical Examiners Office and the Mercyhurst University Department of Archaeology and Anthropology are working to identify the remains. The medical examiner’s office says the remains appear to be of an adult and that they appear to have been there for several years.

At this time, there are no obvious signs of a crime being committed at the scene, police say.

You are asked to call Detective Robert Scherer at (330) 784-1609 with any information you have that would help with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

