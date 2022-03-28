ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Filed In Death Of Elderly Florida Woman Who Fell From Drawbridge

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: CBS 12

The lawyer for the family of an elderly woman who died after falling from a drawbridge in West Palm Beach last month made an announcement this morning.

Attorney Lance Ivey says since 79-year old Carol Wright's death, they've learned about several other incidents involving someone stuck on area bridges while they were rising.

"And it's with that backdrop that we, Jill Sanchez and my firm, announce that we're filing suit today against Florida Drawbridges Inc. and Artissua Paulk."

Paulk is the bridge tender on duty who was is charged with manslaughter after police determined she never conducted a visual inspection to ensure the Royal Park Bridge was clear of pedestrians. She is also accused of lying to investigators, claiming that she did conduct her checks.

The suit seeks damages and several changes, including cameras in the bridge houses.

"We've learned that it's not the waters but the bridges that are trouble in this paradise."

Florida Drawbridges Incorporated operates a number of bridges across the state.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Palm Beach, FL
