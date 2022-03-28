Ben Crump's Firm Takes On Portable Toilet Death Case

BARTOW -- A nationally known civil rights lawyer may be about to step into the controversy following the death of a man inside a portable toilet earlier this month.

The group "Black Lives Matter - Restoration Polk" says that the family of 40-year-old Aaron Henderson will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Henderson was crushed by a bulldozer while inside a toilet at the North Central Landfill March 4th.

Anderson's family, according to the statement, says it is "confident" that the dozer operator's actions were "criminal" and "negligent." An investigation by the Polk sheriff found Henderson's death "excusable." Relatives are expected to ask for an investigation by the state attorney's office. Both the operator and Henderson worked for a temp agency contracted by the county.

According to BLM-Polk, the Henderson family has hired Benjamin Crump's law firm to work on the case. It is not known whether Crump will be at Tuesday's news conference.

Photo: Getty Images