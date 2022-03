The Young Democrats of Henderson County will host a forum for Democratic candidates for N.C. House 11 and the lone N.C. House 117 candidate this week. All N.C. House 11 Democratic candidates are invited to the forum. Those who have registered to participate are Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Jay Carey, Katie Dean, Bo Hess and Marco Gutierrez, according to a news release on Monday.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO