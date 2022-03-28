ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022: The best dressed stars at the BIGGEST night in Hollywood!

By Bang Showbiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards took place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles...

Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

Oscars 2022: How to Watch The Academy Awards This Sunday Night

The most glamorous evening in Hollywood is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards, initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to air on Sunday, March 27. Nominees were released in February, giving cinephiles over a month to catch up on nominees across 23 categories (there's still time to stream the Oscar-nominated movies, or just the best picture race), and stew over any snubs.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
The Independent

Jessica Chastain says she will skip the Oscars red carpet if necessary to support her Tammy Faye makeup team

Jessica Chastain has said she is willing to skip the Oscars red carpet in order to support the makeup artists of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.The Academy has attracted widespread criticism following its announcement in February to slash eight categories from the live broadcast.During this year’s ceremony, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.Chastain – who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye – has said that she will be there to support...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John stars at Oscar-themed dog pageant

Dexter the Pomeranian was one of the stars of the Furbabies event in Leeds. A Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John and a chihuahua in a Beauty And The Beast-inspired outfit were among the dogs on display at a Hollywood-themed pageant. The latest quarterly Furbabies UK event, which sees owners...
PETS
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Complete Guide to 2022 Red Carpet Events and Parties

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below. Sunday, March 20 Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m. The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Inside the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Where Will Smith Headed Post-win

Click here to read the full article. Even the stars get starstruck at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash. “Look who’s over there,” said a giddy Billie Eilish, raising her eyebrows.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet The 20-year-old pop star — who can now add Oscar winner to her list of accomplishments, after taking home Best Original Song with brother Finneas for Bond’s “No Time to Die” — pointed discreetly toward Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star (and heartthrob) of Shonda...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

OSCARS 2022: NOMINATIONS

Drive My Car (Janus Films/Sideshow) King Richard (Warner Bros) Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures) The Power Of The Dog (Netflix) West Side Story (20th Century Studios) ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE. Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter. Ariana DeBose - West Side Story. Judi Dench -...
CARS
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

