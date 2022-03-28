Oscars 2022: The best dressed stars at the BIGGEST night in Hollywood!

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below.
Sunday, March 20
Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch
Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m.
The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The...
