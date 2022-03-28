Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Woman Who Failed at Shoplifting Wanted
Cops in Burlington County are asking for your help identifying a woman who, apparently, failed at shoplifting. Officials in Mount Laurel are...wpgtalkradio.com
Cops in Burlington County are asking for your help identifying a woman who, apparently, failed at shoplifting. Officials in Mount Laurel are...wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1