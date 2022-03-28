COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS CASA BIRTHDAY BASH

MALIBU—The Malibu City Council will hold a special virtual meeting on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. to review and discuss the Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL) Recommended Action Plan provided by the City’s Homelessness Task Force (Task Force). The proposed Action Plan is part of Malibu’s effort to address homelessness, the impact on the community, and the requirements of the 2019 Martin vs. Boise court ruling that prohibits the issuing of tickets or arresting homeless individuals for sleeping or camping on public property if “there are no reasonably accessible shelter beds available as an alternative,” the city of Malibu stated in a news release. Community members are asked to watch and share feedback.

