Florida State

Florida COVID-19 death toll tops 73,000

By News Service of Florida
orlandoweekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 73,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report issued Friday by the state Department of Health. The report said 73,027 residents had died as of a Thursday count....

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 14

Rickey McClung
1d ago

ronnie THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS WHY ronnie WHY? VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵 REPUBLICANS VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵💯

Reply(7)
5
