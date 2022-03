Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO