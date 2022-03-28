ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

See where Illinois ranks among most stressed states

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
A file photo of a man looking stressed.  (The Good Brigade/Getty Images)

Illinois ranks No. 37 among the most stressed states, with the state's highest-ranked category in terms of stress coming in work-related stress, where Illinois ranked No. 13, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub .

Illinois had a calculated score of 40.66 out of 100, ranking No. 30 in money-related stress, No. 44 in family-related stress and No. 42 in health- and safety-related stress. Missouri ranked No. 29 among all states in stress.

The most effective ways to fight stress are often not financial-related, Maryanna Klatt, director of integrative health at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, wrote in a statement, as long as a person has cleared the lowest financial threshold of what has been determined to mean not having finances be a source of dissatisfaction.

"I am convinced that above the lowest threshold, awareness of what brings us joy versus what stresses us out is the most important thing to sculpt a life worth living," Klatt wrote.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across four dimensions, including "Work-Related Stress," "Money-Related Stress," "Family-Related Stress" and "Health- & Safety-Related Stress."

Those dimensions were evaluated using 41 relevant metrics, with each metric graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the highest level of stress. Each state's weighted average was then calculated across all metrics to find an overall score and the resulting scores were used to rank-order the states.

Work-related stress included average hours worked per week and unemployment rate; money-related stress included median income and personal bankruptcy rate; family-related stress included cost of childcare and share of single parents and health- and safety-related stress included share of insured population and percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Council for Community and Economic Research and the National Partnership for Women & Families.

Edwardsville, IL
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

