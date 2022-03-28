ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rising inflation could mean your home is underinsured

By Ben Moore, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUo8k_0es0aBmf00

( NerdWallet ) – The cost of home construction is skyrocketing due to inflation, and this could spell trouble for homeowners. Increases in the cost of lumber and other building materials, in conjunction with continued supply chain issues and labor shortages, could leave many homeowners underinsured if they need to rebuild after a covered insurance claim.

Should disaster strike, homeowners without enough coverage could find themselves digging into their wallets to cover the shortfall. Now is the time to be certain you have enough insurance to pay the cost of what it would take to rebuild your home, also known as replacement cost. Here’s what you need to know.

Know your home’s replacement cost

Insurers use replacement cost calculators to determine how much dwelling coverage is needed to rebuild your home. Information about your home, like its square footage, construction materials and the year it was built, are all incorporated into the estimated replacement cost.

You can also take steps to determine your home’s replacement cost on your own. One method involves multiplying your home’s square footage by the current cost of construction per square foot in your area, said Alan Himmel, a public insurance adjuster in Florida, by email. “You can get an idea of per square foot building costs by calling the builders association in your area, an insurance agent, or even … contractors.” Most estimates will range from $100 to $200 per square foot, according to HomeAdvisor.

You can also hire a contractor to provide a construction estimate, or have an independent insurance agency pull multiple homeowners insurance quotes to get a sense of what each insurer believes it will cost to rebuild your home.

Be sure to check the declaration page of your policy to see if you’re covered by replacement cost or actual cash value, especially when it comes to your personal property. Replacement cost coverage pays to repair your home or replace your belongings up to your coverage limits, without factoring in depreciation, or the loss of value over time. This means that your insurance company will pay to rebuild your home to the condition it was in before the claim, plus replace your personal property with new items, like paying for a new laptop regardless of the depreciated value of the lost one.

Meanwhile, actual cash value does account for depreciation and will likely mean having to pay the difference between what your policy covers and how much it costs to fully replace your belongings. For example, if your sofa is lost in a covered fire, your insurer will only pay for what the sofa was worth when it was destroyed, not the amount it would cost to replace it with a brand new one.

Consider extended or guaranteed replacement cost coverage

While you may be able to determine how much it would cost to rebuild your home today, it’s difficult to predict construction costs in the future. Even a catastrophic storm could greatly increase the cost to rebuild in your area overnight.

Extended replacement cost coverage can be added to a home insurance policy to help offset such uncertainties. This coverage will pay a percentage over your dwelling coverage limit if that amount isn’t enough to completely rebuild. For example, if your policy’s dwelling coverage is $100,000 and you have 25% extended replacement cost coverage, your insurer will pay to rebuild your home up to $125,000.

If you want full assurance that your insurer will cover the entire cost to rebuild your home, regardless of how much construction costs increase, consider guaranteed replacement cost. “The most confident I ever am when I sell a policy is when the client has a guaranteed replacement cost endorsement,” says Peter Conte, an independent insurance agent in New York City. “They can sleep better because, come time for a claim, they know they’re getting their house back.”

Guaranteed replacement coverage typically comes with a higher premium. It may not be available from all insurance companies, and it may not cover older homes.

Check for other coverage options

Many home insurance policies come with an inflation guard, which can offset the possibility of being underinsured due to expected inflation increases. An inflation guard will automatically raise your coverage limits to account for inflation when your policy is renewed.

Your premium may rise due to the inflation guard, but don’t lower your coverage limits just to save on home insurance . “The inflation guard is actually there to help you stay in line with the inflation rate of the U.S. dollar,” says Conte.

If you live in an older home, check your policy for ordinance or law coverage. In the event of a covered claim, this coverage will pay the cost to meet current building codes when rebuilding. Without it, you’ll likely need to pay out of pocket for any work done to abide by building codes, even if you have guaranteed replacement cost coverage.

If you’re still worried about being underinsured, talk to your insurance company or agent, as they’re best equipped to break down your policy, including what’s covered and what’s not. Be sure to keep them informed of any changes you make to your home, such as upgrades or renovations, so they can increase your coverage limits accordingly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Money

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market’s key metric just took an ugly turn for homebuyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fatherly

Home Sales Are Finally Falling — But The Reason Why Is Depressing

According to a new report from the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales dropped to the lowest number in a year in February as interest rate hikes and skyrocketing price tags push middle-income and first-time buyers out of the running for homes. Sales of preowned homes dropped 7.2% from January to February and are down 2.4% from this time last year, surprising analysts who expected a decline, just not such a steep one.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Insurance Policies#Home Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Nerdwallet
Money

Homebuyer Heartbreak: 4 Facts That Show How Much Harder It Is to Buy a House Now

COVID-19 has made the past two years brutal for prospective homebuyers, and, unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight. Prices continue to climb, the bidding process is more competitive than ever, and there just aren’t enough homes on the market to satisfy America’s seemingly insatiable demand for real estate. And with mortgage rates rising ahead of planned interest rate hikes at the Federal Reserve, the extra expenses don’t stop once the deal is closed. Higher mortgage rates mean higher monthly payments.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS News

Surging mortgage rates are pricing millions out of buying a home

The U.S. real estate market was already tough for prospective buyers, who have faced double-digit price increases and cutthroat competition for listed properties. Now they are facing another challenge as rising mortgage rates add to the affordability squeeze. The average mortgage rate jumped to 4.42% for the week ended March...
BUSINESS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy