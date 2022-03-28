ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. federal program resulted in the deaths of 1.75 million animals in 2021

By Shepard Price
A European Starling, a part of an invasive species in the United States. (Gerard Soury/Getty Images)

More than 1.75 million animals were killed across the country by the department in 2021, about 200 creatures every hour, according to the latest annual toll of animals killed by Wildlife Services , a department within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wildlife Services says it "provides wildlife damage management assistance to protect agriculture, natural resources, property and health and safety" through the implementation of "integrated wildlife damage management programs." The department says the killing and euthanizing of animals is necessary to protect agricultural output, threatened species and human health.

The 2021 toll shows killings across the nation included a variety of species, including alligators, armadillos, otters, porcupines, snakes and turtles. In addition, a single moose was shot as well as one antelope while a bald eagle was accidentally killed. European starlings, officially designated an invasive alien species, accounted for more than 1 million of the killings.

In Illinois, reported killings included the deaths of 49,316 members of invasive species and 5,390 members of native species, including European starlings making up the vast majority of killings but also including red-tailed hawks, Canada geese, mourning doves, raccoons, coyotes and beavers.

In 2020, national killings dipped below 2 million for the first time since 2006, as numbers have generally declined since 2013. In 2008 and 2010, more than 5 million animals were killed by the department.

Wildlife Services says its mission is to "provide Federal leadership and expertise to resolve wildlife conflicts to allow people and wildlife to coexist." Program biologists "apply the integrated wildlife damage management approach to provide technical assistance and direct management operations in response to requests for assistance" often coming from ranchers, state agencies and airports to eradicate animals considered damaging to the environment, economic activity or public safety.

Certain invasive species considered a threat to ecosystems, such as feral hogs and nutria, a giant swamp rodent, are targeted, although a great number of native species to America are also killed yearly. In 2021, there were 404,538 native animals killed nationally, down from 1.3 million in 2019. Those killings included 324 gray wolves, 64,131 coyotes and 433 black bears, as well as 24,687 beavers.

The Guardian reported that Wildlife Services' approach to animals has long been opposed by conservationists who argue the killings are indiscriminate and "degrade America's environment."

#Invasive Species#Snake#Native Species#Threatened Species#European Starling#Wildlife Services
