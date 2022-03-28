ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo man pistol-whipped during struggle with robber

By The Blade
A Toledo man was treated for injuries from being pistol-whipped after a late-night robbery Friday in the city’s Old South End neighborhood during which a shot was fired, police said Monday.

Responding to a report of a person shot, police arrived about 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Crittenden Avenue and talked to David Duran, 58, of the same address, who told them he struggled with a suspect who was trying to rob him at gunpoint inside his home, police said.

“During the robbery, he began to struggle with the suspect over control of the gun. At some point, the gun went off and Duran believed he was shot in the head,” according to a police report.

The gunman then fled on foot and the victim walked to a neighbor's house and notified police. The victim was later taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was expected to recover, police said.

“Upon evaluation by medical staff, it was determined that the victim was pistol whipped several times and did not sustain a gunshot wound,” the report said.

The gunman was described as a young white male, who was wearing a ski mask and a purple shirt.

