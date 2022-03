LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Garvey Senior Activity Center and the Leonardtown Library will be closed Wednesday, March 23, for building repairs. Home Delivered Meals delivered out of the Garvey Senior Activity Center only will be canceled on March 23; those consumers will receive an extra meal in advance of the closure. The Loffler and Northern Senior Activity […] The post Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown Library to be Closed March 23 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

