Maryland State

Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Officially Recognizing 250th Anniversary Of Maryland State House Cornerstone Laying

By Governor Larry Hogan
Bay Net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation officially recognizing today as the 250th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Maryland State House—the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use and the only state house ever to have served as the nation’s capitol....

