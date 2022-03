A 54-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood East on Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive around 9:30 p.m. as the 54-year-old-man from Englewood was riding a bicycle west on South Access Road. The vehicle drove off the roadway left, collided with the curb, entered the westbound travel lanes of South Access Road and hit the bicyclist.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO