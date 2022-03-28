ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls woman arrested for violating probation

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Police say a Seneca Falls woman was arrested for violating probation. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brandy K....

Geneva woman arrested for stealing SNAP benefits

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested for stealing SNAP benefits. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanna Nunz, 29, of Geneva for offering a false instrument for filing. It was discovered that Nunz failed to report employment by persons in her household when...
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

