Fondren community clean up day to be held April 23
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV )- In observance of Keep Jackson Beautiful Month, Fondren volunteers will host a community clean up day on Saturday, April 23, at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers will remove trash and do landscape work in a few key areas in Fondren.MDOT hosts 2022 Trash Bash
Trash bag, grabbers, safety vests, and lunch will be provided to volunteers.
To volunteer for Fondren's community clean up day, click here .
