Fondren community clean up day to be held April 23

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV )- In observance of Keep Jackson Beautiful Month, Fondren volunteers will host a community clean up day on Saturday, April 23, at 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers will remove trash and do landscape work in a few key areas in Fondren.

Trash bag, grabbers, safety vests, and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

To volunteer for Fondren’s community clean up day, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.