ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Golden Dawn reopening this week after closing for five years

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbqWx_0es0YNN700

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Youngstown’s oldest bars and restaurants will reopen Friday with some things changing and some things remaining the same.

Owner Johnny Naples says the Golden Dawn, 1245 Logan Ave., will hold a ribbon-cutting Friday, April 1 at 4 P.M., after which the restaurant will be open.

Award winning country music star coming to Youngstown

When asked if anything has changed, Naples answered, “Some things yes, some things no.”

Naples says the booths and barstools have been recovered in a maroon rather than the traditional red. The ceiling and floors have been replaced, the kitchen has been redone, plus the bar and bathrooms refinished. There’s also a new sign outside.

The Golden Dawn will continue to serve schooners of beer, the bartenders will be dressed in white shirts and ties, and the large neon “Golden Dawn” sign that hung over the bar remains.

The restaurant will be open 7 A.M. TO 11 P.M. am six days a week, closing only on Sunday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served. The menu is basically the same with lunch and dinner specials being added.

The Naples Family opened the Golden Dawn in 1932. It was operated by Johnny Naples’ father and uncleS – Ralph and Carmen – for 65 years.

It closed in April 2017. Johnny Naples bought the business at auction in 2019 and announced in August of last year that it would reopen.

“It’s been a long five years and I’m just glad it’s all over with and we can move on,” said Naples.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

WKBN
WKBN

23K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Youngstown, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Naples Family
WLWT 5

Cincinnati-area drive-in movie theater now open for the season

AMELIA, Ohio — One of the Cincinnati area's last drive-in movie theaters is open for the season. Starlite Drive-In -- located at 2255 State Route Ohio-125 in Amelia -- opened for the season over the weekend. Video in player above: Daily Dose Podcast: Supreme Court nomination hearings begin, Kid...
AMELIA, OH
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Catches Record-Breaking 51-Pound Muskellunge In West Virginia

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A record-setting fish was caught in West Virginia over the weekend. Lucas King of Burnsville caught a record muskellunge on Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said in a release. The record-setting fish, which was released, was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds. The previous record musky was nearly 50 pounds and 54 inches long. King was fishing from a public access site from the bank of the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. He used a 6-inch glide bait to catch the musky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eater

Mark Peel-Founded Seafood Spot Prawn Closes Downtown After Five Good Years

Grand Central Market’s seafood-focused Prawn has closed permanently, ending a five-year run for the corner stand. The restaurant first came to life in 2017 as a fast-casual case study, at the time called Bombo, that served clam chowder, fresh-steamed seafood options, and more, backed by founder and chef Mark Peel of Campanile fame. Peel ran the restaurant for years, even briefly expanding to a second location in Old Pasadena. The pandemic put a damper on crowds at Downtown LA’s historic Grand Central Market, though, and in June 2021 the venerable Peel suddenly died at 66 after a brief battle with cancer. More recently, the restaurant was said to be run by a longtime manager at Prawn.
PASADENA, CA
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy