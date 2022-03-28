Golden Dawn reopening this week after closing for five years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Youngstown’s oldest bars and restaurants will reopen Friday with some things changing and some things remaining the same.

Owner Johnny Naples says the Golden Dawn, 1245 Logan Ave., will hold a ribbon-cutting Friday, April 1 at 4 P.M., after which the restaurant will be open.

When asked if anything has changed, Naples answered, “Some things yes, some things no.”

Naples says the booths and barstools have been recovered in a maroon rather than the traditional red. The ceiling and floors have been replaced, the kitchen has been redone, plus the bar and bathrooms refinished. There’s also a new sign outside.

The Golden Dawn will continue to serve schooners of beer, the bartenders will be dressed in white shirts and ties, and the large neon “Golden Dawn” sign that hung over the bar remains.

The restaurant will be open 7 A.M. TO 11 P.M. am six days a week, closing only on Sunday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served. The menu is basically the same with lunch and dinner specials being added.

The Naples Family opened the Golden Dawn in 1932. It was operated by Johnny Naples’ father and uncleS – Ralph and Carmen – for 65 years.

It closed in April 2017. Johnny Naples bought the business at auction in 2019 and announced in August of last year that it would reopen.

“It’s been a long five years and I’m just glad it’s all over with and we can move on,” said Naples.

