ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

OPTEC International Receives Increased Interest In The Company's Fuel Maximizer Products Due To Record Breaking Global Fuel Price Increase

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced a Significant Increase in Inquiries from both Private & Corporate sectors for the company's proprietary Fuel Maximizer Products largely due to the record-breaking fuel price increases across the world. The company is currently in early-stage...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Airline prices may increase to offset fuel costs as demand surges

Major airlines are facing higher fuel costs as they approach the prime spring break travel season. However, with demand surging, some major carriers are confident they'll be able to offset the higher costs. In some cases, this may mean higher ticket prices. During the JPMorgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Delta...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Vista, CA
Business
City
Vista, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
Local
California Cars
FOXBusiness

Instacart announces 'fuel surcharge' amid gas price increase

Grocery delivery service Instacart is announcing a $.40 "fuel surcharge" amid a spike in gasoline prices. Instacart made the announcement on Friday, stating that the company is implementing the "temporary surcharge" on all customer orders, and states that the money will be directly passed on to the shopper. "We’re implementing...
TRAFFIC
MotorAuthority

Ford patents hydrogen combustion engine

Patent documents reveal Ford is experimenting with hydrogen combustion engines. Not to be confused with fuel cell powertrains, the patent is for a conventional internal-combustion engine that would simply burn hydrogen in place of gasoline or diesel, a process that would result in zero harmful emissions. First spotted by Muscle...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Record Breaking#U S Economy#Optec International#Opti#Private Corporate#Fuel Maximizer Products#The Optec Fuel Maximizer
fox40jackson.com

Is it time to sell your diesel vehicle?

Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volvo Plug-In Hybrids Get Electric Range And Power Boost

Volvo has increased the battery capacity for its range of T8 Recharge plug in models, increasing their pure-electric range and making them slightly more efficient in the process. All 60 and 90 series PHEVs will feature an 18.6 kWh battery pack, considerably bigger than the 11.6 kWh pack that equipped the models until now.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Fuel prices break new records despite drop in wholesale costs

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday was 163.5p, while diesel was 173.4p. Fuel prices have broken new records as a slump in wholesale costs failed to make an impact at the pumps. Figures from data firm...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Airlines Increasing Ticket Prices In Response To Rising Fuel Costs

(Undated) -- Some airlines are increasing their prices as the cost of fuel continues to go up. Reuters is reporting that Delta is raising ticket prices roughly ten percent, with United and Southwest also joining in. The increase in ticket prices comes the same day both American and Southwest announced flight schedules were being cut going into the spring, due to fuel prices and staffing issues. Delta recorded the highest ticket sales of all-time last week, with United and American also saying flight demand was increased.
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy