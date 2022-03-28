ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler police release name of murder victim found in woods

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M Forest Service about a wildfire that happened in north Rusk County on Saturday. Monica Ailey of Animal Investigation & Response shares “Trixie’s” story with KLTV 7′s...

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday. Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a warrant for a suspect involved in a fatal crash that happened in February. During the investigation, Chatiryn Akerra Butler,18, from Tyler, was determined to be the driver of the suspect vehicle according to authorities. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on...
Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
Bangor Police Release Name of Man Found Dead at Capehart Residence

A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
