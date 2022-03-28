ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Day Three: Hardwell, David Guetta, and Reinier Zonneveld

By Grant Albert, Mary Gibson
Miami New Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final day of Ultra Music Festival 2022, rumors were swirling that Dutch producer Hardwell would be the unannounced special guest on the Main Stage. That turned out to be true when he took the stage at 9 p.m. for his first live performance in over three years. He also...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Hardwell on Ultra Music Festival 2022? Dutch DJ Back to Music After Hiatus

It looks like Hardwell is back from hiatus and is returning to close Ultra Miami 2022 next weekend. Billboard insiders report Dutch DJ and Producer Hardwell is staging a comeback to music after a four-year hiatus from music at the Ultra Miami 2022 Festival. Robbert can de Corput, more widely...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

What to Know as Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the speakers began thumping at Bayfront Park Friday with the return of the annual Ultra Music Festival. The outdoor electronic music festival will take place through Sunday with headliners including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryson Tiller’s Voice Shines On Joel Corry & David Guetta’s New Dance Track, “What Would You Do?”

Bryson Tiller is stepping out of his comfort zone, lending his vocal talents to a new dance track produced by Joel Corry and David Guetta, called “What Would You Do?”. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with David Guetta again,” Corry said of his co-producer, who previously worked with him on “Bed,” which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as per Complex. “And to work with an amazing talent like Bryson Tiller,” he continued.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Miami, FL
Entertainment
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Cox
Person
Armin Van Buuren
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Hardwell
Person
David Guetta
Person
Akon
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Wisin & Yandel’s ‘Recordar’ Hits No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart

Wisin & Yandel secure their 15th No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Recordar” rallies 13-1 on the March 19-dated survey. It’s the second-biggest jump to lead the all-Latin genre tally in 2022 so far after another song where Wisin is also a collaborator: “Emojis de Corazones” (Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, featuring Los Legendarios) rose 11-1 on the Jan. 8-dated list.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra Music Festival#Edm Music#Dutch#Rebels Never Die Tour#Virginia Key#Adrena
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
The Albany Herald

Two-day Candler Park Music Festival reclaims spring dates

ATLANTA — Music fan pleasers Rival Entertainment brought Candler Park Music Festival roaring back to life with an early fall date in 2021. This year the two-day festival will be reclaiming its late-spring dates and inviting fans back to Candler Park for music, food, and art on June 3-4. The 14th edition of this neighborhood favorite festival will showcase The Disco Biscuits; Grace Potter; Trouble No More — celebrating the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band and featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Daniel Donato, Dylan Niederauer, Jack Ryan, Peter Levin and Roosevelt Collier; Yonder Mountain String Band; Twiddle; Andy Frasco & The U.N.; Cha Wa; CBDB; The Orange Constant, and Webster. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the city’s best food trucks and vendors and an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
MassLive.com

How to buy Bonnaroo Music Festival tickets for Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium and more

Bonnaroo is back and, this year, the festival organizers are excited to offer an experience like none other. The festival runs from June 16-19, 2022, live from Manchester, Tennessee. Headliners include Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.
MANCHESTER, TN
Rolling Stone

See Duran Duran Bring ‘Tonight United’ to ‘Late Late Show’

Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past. The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to DJ at Major Music Festival This Summer

Side hustles are becoming more prominent as the normal linear and siloed career path has almost become a thing of the past, with many finding ways to monetize and prioritize hobbies and interests outside of their standard profession. Just ask CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon, who’s turned his passion...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy