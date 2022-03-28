ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cajun Heartland State Fair Returning to Cajundome May 26 – June 5

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuqgF_0es0XSZj00
Jude Walker

The Cajun Heartland State Fair is set to return to the Cajundome grounds later this spring and will run from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The festival will feature some exciting new amusement rides, free attractions and entertainment offerings to delight fans.

Another highlight for this year's CHSF is the return of the outdoor grandstand featuring live music daily. Some of the headliners include country artists Rodney Atkins, Jameson Rodgers and Joe Nichols along with Acadiana favorite Cupid.

The complete daily music lineup will be released soon at www.cajundome.com/events/chsf2022 but we have this handy-dandy graphic that shows all the acts that will be performing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMKzR_0es0XSZj00
Cajundome

Advance discounted ride tickets and wristband vouchers go on sale this Friday, April 1 through Wednesday, May 25, 2022. However, early-bird discounts are limited, so get them early.

New this year is the Bigshot VIP Pass. It cost $100 per person and includes the following:

  • 2 unlimited ride wristband vouchers (can be redeemed on day of your choice)
  • Music grandstand VIP tent admission with restroom access
  • Admission into Opening Night VIP crawfish boil
  • CHSF swag bag

These VIP passes are limited and only available in advance of the Fair.

This year, the Fair welcomes back ride operator Gold Star Amusements which will provide a plethora of super rides and classic favorites for the whole family.

Games and free attractions will delight fans. Enjoy the Circus Hollywood, featuring a Big Top circus with nightly performances, the Giraffic Menagerie and Petting Zoo, Racing Pigs and pony and camel rides. Also back this year is the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures featuring a mobile museum and interactive dinosaur walks.

Food and merchandise vendors can still register to be a part of this year's CHSF. Sponsorship information is also available online. All that can be found at www.cajundome.com/events/chsf/2022.

Below is the fair admission dates and times:

  • Thursday, May 26th: 5pm-10pm
  • Friday, May 27th: 5pm-10pm
  • Saturday, May 28th: 12pm-10pm
  • Sunday, May 29th: 12pm-10pm
  • Monday, May 30th: 2pm-9pm
  • Tuesday, May 31st: 5pm-9pm
  • Wednesday, June 1st: 5pm-9pm
  • Thursday, June 2nd: 5pm-9pm
  • Friday, June 3rd: 5pm-10pm
  • Saturday, June 4th: 12pm-10pm
  • Sunday, June 5th: 12pm-8pm

10 Festivals We Don't Have in Louisiana But Need

We have festivals for just about everything in Louisiana, but there are still quite a few great ideas out there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Rodney Atkins in Concert at Louisiana State Fair Spring Fest in May

Any country music fan worth their salt came to love singer/songwriter Rodney Atkins the minute they first heard his smash single, "Watching You." And who couldn't relate? With the song's lyrics like, "I wanna do everything you do. So I've been watching you" we can all picture the pride and pain of seeing ourselves through the eyes and actions of our own children.
99.9 KTDY

Wing Wars Coming to Downtown Lafayette in May

Just when you think the ideas for new festivals and reasons to gather in South Louisiana have all been exhausted someone hits you with a stroke of genius. What's one "reason to gather" that we don't have but really need? No, it's not carwashes, Mexican restaurants, or new locations of Legend's it's a chicken wing cook-off. And there is one scheduled for downtown Lafayette in May.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

They Say This Is The Ugliest City in Louisiana. Is That Right?

Recently the website travel.alot.com published an article that caught my attention. The main reason it was eye grabbing for me was how unnecessary and malicious it appeared. Examine the title for yourself and see if you don't immediately go to the dark side where I went. "The Ugliest Cities in Each State". Why is it worth pointing out that someone's hometown is ugly? Remember what Mama used to tell you when you were a kid? If you ain't got nothing nice to say, don't say nothing."
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
Person
Joe Nichols
Portland Tribune

Huzzah! Ren faire plans big return

Three years after its last incarnation, the Oregon Renaissance Faire eyes a big return to Canby in 2022. Can it really have been nearly three years since visitors last shared ale, beheld knights jousting in chivalrous combat and enjoyed the skills and talents of craftspeople and performers?. That empty space...
CANBY, OR
Vacaville Reporter

Applications open for 2022 Dixon May Fair Parade

The Dixon May Fair Parade will return May 7, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are currently open for anyone wanting to showcase their organization, business or club in front of a crowd of parade goers. The parade, held the Saturday of the Dixon May Fair,...
DIXON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajundome#Gold Star Amusements#The Circus Hollywood
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
KX News

Men bring fresh Louisiana Seafood to North Dakota

Many Catholics participating in Lent are limited to what they can eat on Friday. During Lent, Seafood is a popular go-to meal. But in North Dakota, getting fresh seafood can be difficult. A couple of men from Louisiana traveled all the way from the Gulf of Mexico, to help out. A&A Seafood sales have been […]
BISMARCK, ND
Westword

Tacolandia Will Return to Civic Center Park on June 4

After a two-year hiatus, Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 4, with all-you-can-eat tacos and all the fun you can handle from 4 to 7 p.m. Over forty taquerias and restaurants will be offering unlimited samples of their best dishes; the lineup includes 3 Margaritas, Bellota, Cabrón Carbón, Casa Cortés, Chile con Quesadilla, Dee Tacko, El Jefe, El Reparo Mexican Grill, La Diabla, Las Delicias, Los Molinos, Mas Kaos, Migrante Concept, Moya’s Tacos, Necio, Que Bueno Suerte!, Street Side Eats, Taco Block, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Teocali Cantina, Work & Class and XATRUCHO, with more to come.
RESTAURANTS
KTAL

The York Chop in Coushatta, LA

SPONSORED CONTENT — Coushatta Louisiana may feel like the town everyone has forgotten, but there is still a reason to head out Coushatta and check it out yourself. Today, We are at The York Chork, home of Coushatta’s best barbeque. The owner Ward York, is here to tell us a little about his family business and what you can expect when you visit The York Chop at 1818 Ringgold Avenue in Coushatta, Louisiana.
COUSHATTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
K945

Louisiana is 1 Step Closer to Building Huge Wind Farm in the Gulf

Alternative energy has taken a major step in the planning of a huge facility to harness the power of Earth's most plentiful resource: Wind. According to a report from the Center Square, a major legal move was made this week that could make way for plans to build a huge wind farm just off of the coast of Louisiana. The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment cast a unanimous vote to approve House Bill 165 earlier this week.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy