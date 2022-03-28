ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo accountant gets 24 years for embezzling $1.8M from Robert W. Hamilton Foundation

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 1 day ago
Marion Ledford, 68 of Alamogordo, was sentenced to 24 years in jail without probation after being convicted of embezzling $1.8 million from the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation.

The sentence was set to run concurrently with Ledford's 18-month federal sentence for tax evasion.

On March 24, Ledford pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement and three counts of tax fraud.

Once Ledford's federal sentence is complete, he will be extradited back to New Mexico to serve the rest of the 24-year embezzlement sentence – the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Aside from his prison sentences, Ledford was also ordered to pay $1,785,300 in restitution to the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation in the embezzlement case and $629,289 in restitution to the IRS in the tax evasion case.

Ledford served as chief financial officer and certified public accountant for the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation during the commission of his crimes.

The Robert W. Hamilton Foundation awards scholarships to high school graduates in Otero County.

Between 2011 and 2016, the court found that while Ledford worked for the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation, he embezzled $1,808,100 which was disbursed through checks written to himself.

"Ledford admitted to controlling the finances of the foundation with no oversight and was able to carry on this pattern for at least five years, from 2011 to 2016," a 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office press release states.

Ledford pled guilty to a charge of tax evasion in federal court in November 2019. The tax evasion charge came out of the embezzlement case.

Ledford will begin his time in federal prison on April 16 in a low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, Colorado.

From 2021:Ledford charged in with embezzlement and tax fraud

After the November 2019 plea, the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office pursued embezzlement and tax fraud charges at the state level, the news release states.

The investigation that led to charges at the state level was conducted by the New Mexico State Police Department, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department of Tax Fraud Investigations Division, and 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office investigators.

The Tax Fraud Investigations Division investigated unauthorized withdrawals from the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation financial accounts between 2010 and 2016.

It also looked at Ledford's 2014-2016 annual state tax returns.

"The investigation revealed Ledford made 69 unauthorized withdrawals from RHF’s bank accounts and financial institutions, and made deposits into bank accounts belonging to himself," the news release states. "In turn, Ledford failed to report the additional income earned from the embezzlement activity for each corresponding tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016."

For those three years, Ledford did not claim the funds he embezzled in his state tax returns resulting in a $40,993 state tax bill.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

