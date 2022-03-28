ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Florida Sheriff Shuts Down Drug House, Says “Closed For Business”

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgHse_0es0XOI300

Another one bites the dust, so to speak. A Florida Sheriff celebrated “closing” a drug house for business over the weekend.

While on one of his Friday night patrols, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly joined his Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team to close down a drug house in the Grand Haven community.

Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit (SIU) executed a search warrant on the North Village Drive home of Scott Michael Safarty just before 10 p.m., Friday night, according to FCSO.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man ignored multiple commands to leave the home before finally exiting through the front door. However, he continued to refuse to obey the commands of SWAT Team members resulting in the use of a non-lethal sponge round to deploy a gas irritant to safely take him into custody.

“I was very proud of our team that safely contained and took into custody a suspect that was refusing to cooperate or follow commands and was known to have firearms in the house,” said Sheriff Staly.

According to investigators, a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a safe in the garage. The contents included a scale and drugs including 35.63 grams of Alprazolam, .21 grams of Oxycodone, and .15 grams of Morphine.

A search of his bedroom turned up drug paraphernalia, .38 grams of Fentanyl, and $618 in cash.

“Open a drug house in our county and you will meet our SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit who will shut you down and take you to the Green Roof Inn,” Staly added. “It doesn’t matter if you are a poison peddler hiding in a gated community or not we are coming for you. Poison peddlers are not welcome. Get out of Flagler County before you meet us in person.”

Safarty currently faces five felony charges including the possession of Fentanyl, Morphine, Oxycodone, Alprazolam – Possession with Intent and Controlled Substance – Possession without a Prescription. He also is facing a misdemeanor charge of Resisting an Officer without Violence. Additional charges are pending and this investigation is ongoing.

Safarty had a previous stay at the “Green Roof Inn” 12 years ago, according to FCSO.

In October 2010, deputies arrested Safarty on a charge of Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill. He was released on the new charges on a $15,500.00 bond.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 61

TYRANNT EXPOSER.
16h ago

Real tough guy.Bet he drove right by a Walgreens or Cvs they sell more deadly drugs than any street dealer.... Anybody can pick on the little guy.......Do that to big Pharma then come talk to me.

Reply(4)
18
Ken Dethloff
17h ago

Catch and release????? 🤪Are the courts serious about getting these folks off the streets, or not?

Reply(9)
6
MissMe
14h ago

come shut down the ones in my neighborhood! Our sheriff is famous for being hard on criminals yet I see drug houses all around me.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WAFB

Alleged drug dealer’s home burglarized moments after arrest, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nine people are behind bars after deputies arrested a woman on drug charges whose home was burglarized moments later, officials say. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when deputies served a warrant for Anna Nuccio, 45, at a home on Holland Road in Ponchatoula. While speaking to a man at the front door, deputies noticed Nuccio exiting from the rear of the house. She was taken into custody and deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, officials say.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug House#Politics#Drug Paraphernalia#Florida Sheriff#Fcso#Siu
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple arrested after hundreds of pills, $1,400 seized in traffic stop

A traffic stop in Homosassa resulted in Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies seizing hundreds of prescription pills, steroids and over $1,000 in cash. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit pulled a vehicle over early Friday, March 18, near U.S. 19 and West Yulee Drive for having an expired registration, according to the sheriff’s office.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman sentenced to life for trafficking meth into county jail

An Inverness woman already serving more than three decades behind bars was sentenced to life in prison for bringing almost an ounce of methamphetamine into the county jail. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced 44-year-old Devona Denise Ruiz on Monday, March 21, to life for trafficking in between 14 and 28 grams of meth.
INVERNESS, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
109K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy