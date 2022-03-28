ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

By CNN NEWSOURCE
WTGS
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WTGS) — Some elementary students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian who is from Ukraine. Lana Gashenko, a US citizen, has worked at...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
KSNB Local4

Day four of Fortenberry’s trial brings congressman to tears when hearing from witnesses

LOS ANGELES (KOLN) - Jurors heard testimony from the main players in the $30,000 illegal donation made to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s 2016 campaign for re-election. First to the stand Monday was Toufic Baaklini, a long-time friend of Fortenberry, the two have a shared goal of protecting Christians and religious minorities in the Middle East that for Baaklini, dates back to him fleeing Lebanon as a refugee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Wtgs#Oak Hill Elementary
92Q Baltimore

Here We Go Again!: NC School Under Fire Following Mock Slavery Auction Where Black Students Were ‘Sold’ By White Students

What is it about schools, white people and slavery reenactments?. One would think that all the news stories about students getting in trouble for their Snapchat slavery auctions and racist prom-posals—or teachers getting fired or suspended for slavery activities—would deter all of these people and their return-to-Roots wet dreams from continuing to trivialize chattel slavery by reenacting Black oppression.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Simplemost

Having A Bad Day? Call This Hotline For A Pep Talk From Elementary School Students

If you’re having a bad day, there are kindergartners in California that could probably brighten it up by giving you a pep talk through a free hotline. Two teachers are West Side Elementary School, Asherah Weiss and Jessica Martin, created Pep Toc, which allows people to call a hotline to receive laughter, words of encouragement and advice from elementary school students, NPR reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

College Student From New Hampshire Driving Ukrainian Refugees To Safety In Poland

KRAKOW, POLAND (CBS) – From a safe place in Krakow, 21-year-old Rebecca Connelly explains her life over the past week. “It’s long nights,” she says. “It’s long rides and long days where we have driven over 1,000 miles in one single day.” When Connelly saw images on the news of the situation in Ukraine, she grabbed a friend and hopped a plane to Krakow, Poland. Connelly is a student at St. Louis University in Madrid. The Wolfeboro, New Hampshire native studies political science, and felt she couldn’t sit on the sidelines as the crisis in Ukraine unfolded. “We just saw that we...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCAX

Local Ukrainian student hopes family will benefit from refugee offer

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - President Biden Thursday announced the U.S. was prepared to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with a Dartmouth College student who hopes her sister will be one of them. The war in Ukraine has been underway for over a month...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy