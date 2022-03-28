25 Best Yankees Games of the Past 25 Years: Giambino prolongs Boston Massacre 2.0

As both a Yankee and a baseball fan, this has been maybe the most depressing offseason I can remember. We endured a 99-day lockout that was resolved, but ultimately didn’t address many of MLB’s problems, especially in the area of competitiveness. Speaking of teams who aren’t trying as hard as they should: the Yankees, after a frustrating and at times, hard to watch 2021, brought back their manager for three more years and didn’t do much to add, except for a 36-year-old third baseman, a light hitting shortstop and an injured minor league catcher. For the last week, we’ve been forced to speculate about which players aren’t vaccinated against COVID in the face of New York City’s private employer mandate. Don’t worry, there’s now an exception for famous people, but we’ll be talking about this again when the club visits Toronto on May 2nd, and I can’t help but think a lot less of the guys who seem likely not to be on that flight. Oh yeah, and the dumb ghost runner is back.

